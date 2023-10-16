Long-term report: Is the Cupra Formentor a car with a mixed personality?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Is the Cupra Formentor a car with a mixed personality?

By Press Association
The Cupra’s red colour really stands out
Anyone who follows my long-term reports will know that I spend a lot of time on the road, and on a lot of different types of roads too. When I’m not out filming, I’m often running around town, heading to the beach in Southport which is two miles down the road, to take my dog for a walk.

For work though, I’m often traipsing up and down the M6 doing a 260-mile round trip to film on the south coast, and all that time gives me a lot of opportunity to think about my long-termer and what it’s actually like to live with.

One thing is for sure, having the power from the 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine linked to a smooth seven-speed automatic gearbox makes those motorway miles fly by with ease. Stick it in comfort mode and it’ll sit there quite comfortably at 70mph, but when you need to overtake, you can simply tap one of the paddles behind the steering wheel and give it some gas, and before you know it you’ve passed whatever it was you wanted to overtake.

Cupra Formentor
Driven easily, the Cupra can return reasonable economy

It has got me thinking though. Our Formentor is essentially a high-performance car; it’ll do the 0-60mph dash in under five seconds and keep going to a limited top speed of 155mph.

However, for those who don’t know that the Formentor essentially has Golf R underpinnings, then there’s very little to separate it from other more ‘tamer’ Formentors. That does make it something of a sleeper really, but the question is, if you’re in the market for a practical high-performance family crossover, and you’re spending just short of fifty thousand pounds, would you want it to be a little bit more showy?

Cupra Formentor
The dog has more than enough space in the back

It was a question that was raised this month when we were filming it as part of a group test with other performance-based cars. We shot it alongside a VW Golf GTi and a Mercedes A35 AMG, and the general consensus was that it kind of felt a little out of place alongside such illustrious competition. Yes, it might be more practical, and it might be one of the quickest of the three that we drove back to back, but the point of a performance-based car is the feeling it gives you when you’re behind the wheel, and the Formentor just feels a bit like it’s not sure what it wants to be.

There are some elements that try to give it a bit more fun. For instance, the start-stop button on the steering wheel is a nice touch, and there are paddles behind the steering wheel when you want to drive in a more spirited fashion on twistier roads. But you don’t have to spend nearly fifty thousand pounds to get that. There’s also the artificial noise from the ‘Cupra’ mode which makes it feel a little boomier, but for anyone who has driven cars with authentic exhausts then you can’t help but feel it’s a bit too fake.

Cupra Formentor
The Cupra button cycles through the different driving modes

Having said all that though, on the right road it is great fun, it just doesn’t have the same feeling of nimbleness or agility that you get from other hot hatchbacks.

The infotainment system continues to frustrate me too. I really hope this is something that is replaced or at least updated soon. Doing even simple tasks is quite distracting and when listening to voice notes, it reduces the volume so it’s inaudible, and won’t let me raise it. Plus, driving it at night, you can’t see the shortcut keys as they’re not illuminated. Very, very frustrating.

Don’t get me wrong though, it is proving more fun than many of the other long-termers I’ve had in the past, and as we move into the last month of our time with it, I will be sorry to see it go. One thing for sure though, those niggles, like the infotainment screen, won’t be missed.

  • Model: Cupra Formentor VZ3
  • Price as tested: £48,835
  • Engine: 2.0TSI 310PS 4Drive DSG
  • Power: 305bhp
  • Torque: 400Nm
  • Fuel economy: 32.8mpg
  • CO2: 194 g/km
  • 0-62mph: 4.9 seconds
  • Top speed: 155mph
  • Mileage: 1,248 miles