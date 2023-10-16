Volkswagen Group’s EV sales soar by 45 per cent in first nine months of 2023

Volkswagen Group delivered over 530,000 electric vehicles in the first nine months of 2023, representing a 45 per cent increase on the same period the year before.

It now means that electric vehicles account for 7.9 per cent of Volkswagen’s deliveries, up from 6.1 per cent the year prior. Europe has remained the ‘key growth driver’ with an increase of 61 per cent to 341,100 vehicles, while electric vehicle deliveries grew by 74 per cent in America to 50,300 units.

🔋 🚀 Q3 summary: E-deliveries are up! 📈 61% more BEVs in Europe

📈 7.9% increase: BEV-share in total

📈 45% more: global deliveries of all-electric vehicles We have systematically continued our #transformation to #emobility. Looking forward to make more customers happy! 😃👍 — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) October 13, 2023

Volkswagen delivered 273,000 electric vehicles by the end of September, followed by Audi with 123,000 EVs and Skoda with 54,400 battery-powered models. Porsche took up a five per cent share with its 27,900 electric vehicles delivered, while Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles occupied a four per cent share with 19,600 EVs delivered.

Hildegard Wortmann, member of the Group’s extended executive committee for sales, said: “We showed a good overall performance in our all-electric deliveries with a global increase of 45 per cent in the first nine months.

The Q4 e-tron also proved to be a very popular EV for Volkswagen Group

“Despite the current general reluctance in the European market to buy battery-powered vehicles, we gained market share and remained market leader in this segment. However, our order intake is below our ambitious targets due to the lower than expected overall market trend.”

The most popular model from the entire Volkswagen Group portfolio was the Volkswagen ID.4 with 162,100 vehicles, followed by the ID.3 which saw 90,500 deliveries. Audi’s Q4 e-tron – including Sportback models – finished up the top three places with 77,900 examples delivered.