What is BMW’s new X2 going up against?

BMW has just unveiled its second-generation X2, delivering a rather quirky-looking compact SUV that is available as a fully electric version for the first time. It’s also got some of BMW’s latest equipment, including its new infotainment operating system which has been made clearer and easier to use than on other models.

But the X2 isn’t going to have it plain sailing. In fact, the segment it sits within has grown impressively over recent years, so now there are a number of key rivals that the X2 has to go up against. Let’s take a look at them.

Mercedes GLA

The GLA 45’s exterior has been tweaked

The Mercedes GLA is arguably the BMW X2’s primary rival. It is also now in its second generation, bringing a quirky exterior design along with a decent amount of space inside. Headroom is also respectable for a relatively compact vehicle.

It’s also got the sharp 10.25-inch displays that we’ve come to expect from Mercedes models while the electric EQA is there for drivers who want a battery-powered option.

Audi Q3 Sportback

(Audi)

The Q3 Sportback is one of Audi’s more compact models, but it delivers a whole lot more space than you might think. The Q3 is also available as a ‘regular’ SUV, of course, but the Sportback integrates a sportier, sleeker design with a more heavily raked roofline.

This does mean that rear-seat headroom is a little tighter, but it’s not too bad. Build quality in the Q3 Sportback is great, too, with plenty of good materials used throughout.

Lexus UX

The new UX will be one of the latest Lexus models to get the nanoe technology

The Lexus UX has recently been updated, bringing an even sharper look to this already-dynamic-looking compact SUV. However, the big change comes underneath as the update introduced a larger battery which means that the UX can travel for up to 280 miles on a single charge. Hybrid models are also available.

It has also been given some re-tuned suspension to help make the car more engaging to drive than before.

Volvo C40

(Volvo)

Volvo has quickly transformed to become a far more electrified brand than it once was and the C40 – which is the coupe-styled alternative to the XC40 – is now one of its core models. It’s an eye-catching car, too, with its upright rear-end design which looks particularly futuristic.

It’s only available as a fully electric vehicle and brings a range of up to 272 miles. Inside, it’s got a classy and well-made interior while its infotainment system is powered by Google’s software.

Range Rover Evoque

(Land Rover)

Range Rover’s Evoque continues to be a real hit in this segment with this upright SUV being a go-to choice for people who want a premium-feeling compact SUV. Despite being the smallest model in the Range Rover stable, it’s actually not bad off-road thanks to plenty of go-anywhere technology working underneath.

It’s available in a variety of specifications and colours, too, while the inside benefits from JLR’s smart new Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Cupra Formentor

The Formentor represents a step forward for Cupra

Cupra has been making big strides since separating from Seat to become a brand in its own right and the Formentor is the first car that the company has had a hand in from the ground up. It’s packed with now tell-tale Cupra features, including plenty of bronze accents.

It’s available with a number of powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid and a range-topping 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol that you’ll also find powering the Volkswagen Golf R.

Jaguar E-Pace

The new trim level brings a range of additions

Finally, we have the Jaguar E-Pace. It’s the smallest model in the Jaguar line-up, but it contains all of the features which have made this brand’s larger vehicles a hit. It’s got a number of engine options, too, including a plug-in hybrid which can drastically reduce running costs.

As with other JLR models, it’s also surprisingly capable off-road and has that raised driving position that people shopping in this segment love.