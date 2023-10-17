Electric HGV maker Volta Trucks files for bankruptcy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric HGV maker Volta Trucks files for bankruptcy

By Press Association
Volta Trucks has filed for bankruptcy. (Volta Trucks)
Volta Trucks has filed for bankruptcy. (Volta Trucks)

One of the first electric HGV companies, Volta Trucks, has filed for bankruptcy following a struggle to secure batteries for its lorries.

While headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, where the firm has filed for bankruptcy, Volta Trucks has most of its business and engineering operations in the UK, with bases in Warwick, Coventry and Reading. In June 2023, it also launched its first ‘service hub’ in Tottenham, north London, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan opening the site that was due to service the firm’s electric HGVs.

Announced today (October 17), Volta Trucks’ board of directors confirmed it had filed for bankruptcy in Sweden and that it will ‘shortly file for administration in England’. It has around 600 employees in the UK.

Volta Zero
Volta Trucks employees around 600 people in the UK. (Volta Trucks)

The firm said it had ‘faced challenges along the way’, with its most recent setback being its battery supplier, Proterra, filing for bankruptcy. Volta Trucks said this has had a ‘significant impact on our manufacturing plans, reducing the volume of vehicles that we had forecast to produce’,

It added: “The uncertainty with our battery supplier also negatively affected our ability to raise sufficient capital in an already challenging capital-raising environment for electric vehicle players.

“With deep and sincere regret, the Board has therefore taken the difficult decision to take steps to file for bankruptcy proceedings in Sweden. The main trading entity of the Group, Volta Trucks Limited, will shortly file for administration in England.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, centre, helped to open its first UK service hub in Tottenham earlier this year. (Volta Trucks)

Volta Trucks was established in 2019, creating the first purpose-built 16-tonne electric truck on a unique cab. First customer deliveries of its HGVs were expected in Sweden in 2023.