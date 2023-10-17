Updated Tesla Model 3 goes on sale in the UK

Tesla’s updated Model 3 has gone on sale in the UK, bringing a new look and more technology but at a significantly reduced price.

Previously costing from £42,995, Tesla has reduced the starting price of this new car to £39,995. This follows a price cut to the EV earlier in the year when it originally started from more than £50,000.

This is the most major revision for the Model 3 since its initial reveal in 2017, with key changes including a smoother front bumper to maximise aero, as well as thinner LED headlights. Around the rear, there are brighter lights, which are better integrated into the boot. Two new colours, Ultra Red and Stealth Grey, are also available.

The updated Model 3 is now £3,000 cheaper than its predecessor. (Tesla)

Tesla has also worked to improve the interior quality, one of the main pitfalls of its predecessor. There are new textiles and ‘real aluminium’ used for the cabin, while rear passengers get their own touchscreen to control the climate settings.

From launch, Tesla will not offer the ‘Performance’ model, but instead the standard car and a Long Range version.

The standard car is priced from £39,990 and brings a 318-mile range, while also being able to accelerate from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds.

Tesla has worked to improve cabin quality on this refreshed EV. (Tesla)

Above this sits the Long Range model, which packs a bigger battery that allows for a claimed range of 390 miles. It also features a more powerful motor that reduces the 0-60mph time to 4.2 seconds. This is priced from £49,990.

Both Tesla Model 3 versions can be ordered now, with first deliveries expected in January 2024.