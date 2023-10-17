Updated Tesla Model 3 goes on sale in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Updated Tesla Model 3 goes on sale in the UK

By Press Association
The updated Tesla Model 3 costs from £39,990. (Tesla)
The updated Tesla Model 3 costs from £39,990. (Tesla)

Tesla’s updated Model 3 has gone on sale in the UK, bringing a new look and more technology but at a significantly reduced price.

Previously costing from £42,995, Tesla has reduced the starting price of this new car to £39,995. This follows a price cut to the EV earlier in the year when it originally started from more than £50,000.

This is the most major revision for the Model 3 since its initial reveal in 2017, with key changes including a smoother front bumper to maximise aero, as well as thinner LED headlights. Around the rear, there are brighter lights, which are better integrated into the boot. Two new colours, Ultra Red and Stealth Grey, are also available.

The updated Model 3 is now £3,000 cheaper than its predecessor. (Tesla)

Tesla has also worked to improve the interior quality, one of the main pitfalls of its predecessor. There are new textiles and ‘real aluminium’ used for the cabin, while rear passengers get their own touchscreen to control the climate settings.

From launch, Tesla will not offer the ‘Performance’ model, but instead the standard car and a Long Range version.

The standard car is priced from £39,990 and brings a 318-mile range, while also being able to accelerate from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds.

Tesla has worked to improve cabin quality on this refreshed EV. (Tesla)

Above this sits the Long Range model, which packs a bigger battery that allows for a claimed range of 390 miles. It also features a more powerful motor that reduces the 0-60mph time to 4.2 seconds. This is priced from £49,990.

Both Tesla Model 3 versions can be ordered now, with first deliveries expected in January 2024.