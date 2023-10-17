Citroen’s new e-C3 arrives with bold look and 199-mile range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen’s new e-C3 arrives with bold look and 199-mile range

By Press Association
Citroen has unveiled its new e-C3
Citroen has revealed its new electric e-C3 which will arrive in the UK with a price of ‘less than £23,000’.

Equipped with a 44kWh battery, the e-C3 has a claimed range of up to 199 miles while 100kW fast charging capability means that it could be taken from 20 to 80 per cent charge in just 26 minutes. Plugged into a 7kW home charger and Citroen says that a 20 to 80 per cent charge will take just over four hours.

With a 113bhp electric motor, the e-C3 will manage 0-60mph in 10.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 84mph. A new e-Routes app will also allow drivers to pre-heat their vehicle, check battery charge levels or see the car’s location – among other features – all via their smartphone.

Citroen e-C3
The interior does away with a traditional instrument gauge in favour of a head-up display

Citroen has also equipped the e-C3 with its progressive hydraulic cushions. Also used on a number of the French firm’s cars, the system uses hydraulic bump stops at each corner of the car to take the ‘edge’ off bumps and potholes to make the car even more comfortable.

Inside, the e-C3 is roomier ‘in almost every dimension’ compared with the previous C3, with rear passenger elbowroom boosted by 19mm. This comes despite the e-C3 being only 19mm longer than its predecessor. Citroen says that the e-C3 has 310 litres of boot space to offer, too.

Citroen e-C3
The e-C3 will have a range of up to 199 miles

Citroen is calling the e-C3’s interior the ‘C-Zen lounge’ which ‘reinvents the traditional dashboard’ to make things more comfortable and easier to live with. The central fascia is split into two levels, while there’s no primary instrument cluster – the e-C3 uses a head-up display instead. In the centre of the dash sits a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen which is angled towards the driver.

As touched upon, Citroen is predicting that the e-C3’s starting price will be under £23,000 with all versions getting LED headlights, head up display and rear parking sensors, among other features. Move up to ‘Plus’ and the car gets 17-inch alloy wheels and two-tone paint, as well as the 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a leather effect steering wheel.

Top-spec ‘Max’ versions gain LED rear lights, rear privacy glass and automatic air conditioning alongside wireless smartphone charging.