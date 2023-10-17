Citroen’s new e-C3 arrives with bold look and 199-mile range

Citroen has revealed its new electric e-C3 which will arrive in the UK with a price of ‘less than £23,000’.

Equipped with a 44kWh battery, the e-C3 has a claimed range of up to 199 miles while 100kW fast charging capability means that it could be taken from 20 to 80 per cent charge in just 26 minutes. Plugged into a 7kW home charger and Citroen says that a 20 to 80 per cent charge will take just over four hours.

With a 113bhp electric motor, the e-C3 will manage 0-60mph in 10.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 84mph. A new e-Routes app will also allow drivers to pre-heat their vehicle, check battery charge levels or see the car’s location – among other features – all via their smartphone.

Citroen has also equipped the e-C3 with its progressive hydraulic cushions. Also used on a number of the French firm’s cars, the system uses hydraulic bump stops at each corner of the car to take the ‘edge’ off bumps and potholes to make the car even more comfortable.

Inside, the e-C3 is roomier ‘in almost every dimension’ compared with the previous C3, with rear passenger elbowroom boosted by 19mm. This comes despite the e-C3 being only 19mm longer than its predecessor. Citroen says that the e-C3 has 310 litres of boot space to offer, too.

Citroen is calling the e-C3’s interior the ‘C-Zen lounge’ which ‘reinvents the traditional dashboard’ to make things more comfortable and easier to live with. The central fascia is split into two levels, while there’s no primary instrument cluster – the e-C3 uses a head-up display instead. In the centre of the dash sits a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen which is angled towards the driver.

As touched upon, Citroen is predicting that the e-C3’s starting price will be under £23,000 with all versions getting LED headlights, head up display and rear parking sensors, among other features. Move up to ‘Plus’ and the car gets 17-inch alloy wheels and two-tone paint, as well as the 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a leather effect steering wheel.

Top-spec ‘Max’ versions gain LED rear lights, rear privacy glass and automatic air conditioning alongside wireless smartphone charging.