Toyota’s Hilux takes inspiration from Dakar Rally with new GR Sport II

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota’s Hilux takes inspiration from Dakar Rally with new GR Sport II

By Press Association
The GR Sport has a host of mechanical upgrades
The GR Sport has a host of mechanical upgrades

Toyota is aiming to push its Hilux pick-up truck ‘to new heights’ with the introduction of a new GR Sport II specification.

Drawing inspiration from the legendarily gruelling Dakar Rally, the Hilux GR Sport II has a number of tweaks and changes which should help to make it even more capable over difficult terrain.

Hilux GR Sport
The 17-inch wheels get all-terrain tyres

Powered by a 201bhp 2.8-litre engine, the GR Sport II gains more ground clearance thanks to a bump in ride height of 20mm. The front and rear tracks have been widened by 140mm and 150mm respectively, while the approach angle has been improved as well. A new ‘air curtain’ structure also helps the Hilux to perform better in terms of aerodynamics, with a revised bumper and fog lamp bezel reducing drag overall.

New monotube dampers replace the standard twin-tube versions for a more stable, confidence-inspiring ride while 17-inch wheels gain all-terrain tyres. Toyota has also beefed-up the Hilux’s brakes through larger front discs and new rear discs which replace the standard drums.

Hilux GR Sport
There’s a large central display in the middle of the dash

The exterior design has also been tweaked with a new mesh front grille which frames the Toyota name, while a number of GR Sport badges are fitted across the truck. Inside, there’s a black monochrome theme throughout contrasted by red accents in areas such as the seats, gearshift paddles and pedals. The sport seats are trimmed in a blend of synthetic suede and leather while in the middle of the dash sits a new eight-inch infotainment display which incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity systems.

Toyota has said that sales of the new Hilux GR Sport II will kick off in the first half of 2024, with prices announced closer to that time.