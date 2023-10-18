Government funding aims to get more zero-emission lorries on the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Government funding aims to get more zero-emission lorries on the road

By Press Association
The government’s funding aims to promote uptake of zero-emission HGVs. (DfT)
The government has announced a £200m investment that aims to get more electric and hydrogen lorries on British roads.

While there’s lots of talk about electric cars and vans, little has been done to address the more complex issue of how to bring emissions for HGVs down, which are said to account for 20 per cent of all transport pollution in the UK.

This announcement today (October 19) will see funding split across four projects that aim to get 370 zero-emission HGVs up and running on the road.

Part of the funding will go to Voltempo, which seeks to provide Birmingham with one of the UK’s first electric charging hubs dedicated to HGVs. Firms such as Marks and Spencer have confirmed their participation which is said to ‘lower their transport emissions while protecting them from rising delivery costs associated with changing petrol and diesel prices’.

Gridserve, one of the largest electric car charging operators in the UK, is another to receive a cut of the funding and will set up its ‘Project Electric Freightway’ to demonstrate 140 electric DAF and Volvo HGVs, as well as installing a number of chargers.

Large HGV fleet operators Eddie Stobart and Royal Mail, among others, have also confirmed their participation in a scheme that will use 70 electric and 30 hydrogen HGVs in the north of England.

The new hydrogen electric truck
The funding will be used to support hydrogen trucks, as well as battery-electric. (Tevva/PA)

There’s also a plan to create a corridor on the M4 motorway that will support 30 hydrogen fuel cell HGVs with one fixed refuelling station and two mobile refuelling locations – addressing the issue of weak hydrogen refilling infrastructure.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said:  “Freight and logistics are the beating heart of our economy and it is only right that we celebrate the sector so that it gets the recognition and support it deserves.

“From boosting zero emission tech across freight to attracting the future generation of talent to the industry, we are working hard to drive innovation, create jobs and grow the economy by building a brighter, more innovative future for one of our most crucial industries.”

Despite the announcement, it comes just two days after Volta Trucks – one of the first firms to build purpose-built electric HGVs – filed for bankruptcy. Though headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, 600 of its 850 global employees are based in the UK, with hundreds of jobs now at risk.