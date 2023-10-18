Dacia celebrates UK’s favourite road trips with new landscape-inspired air fresheners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Dacia celebrates UK’s favourite road trips with new landscape-inspired air fresheners

By Press Association
### Strictly Embargoed Until 00:01 on 19/10/2023 ###*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***Dacia, the car brand synonymous with outdoor adventure, has released four new car air fresheners, based on the scents of the UK’s most loved road trips. The scents are created by leading perfumer, Sarah McCartney of 4160Tuesdays and capture smells from The North Coast 500, The Coastal Way, The Cheddar Gorge and The Jurassic Coast, Dacia has launched the range of air fresheners so UK motorists can bring the smells of the great outdoors into their cars.This image has been digitally manipulated.
### Strictly Embargoed Until 00:01 on 19/10/2023 ###*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***Dacia, the car brand synonymous with outdoor adventure, has released four new car air fresheners, based on the scents of the UK’s most loved road trips. The scents are created by leading perfumer, Sarah McCartney of 4160Tuesdays and capture smells from The North Coast 500, The Coastal Way, The Cheddar Gorge and The Jurassic Coast, Dacia has launched the range of air fresheners so UK motorists can bring the smells of the great outdoors into their cars.This image has been digitally manipulated.

Dacia is celebrating some of the UK’s most popular road trip destinations with a series of air fresheners which draw inspiration from these much-loved places.

A new survey conducted by the brand put Scotland’s North Coast 500 as the top road trip destination in the UK, followed by The Coastal Way in Wales – which runs the entire length of Cardigan Bay – and the route from Poole to Lyme Regis in Dorset.

Cheddar Gorge through the Mendip Hills also took top-five-place honours, followed by the Causeways Coastal Route from Belfast to Derry/Londonderry. The survey of 2,000 drivers also found that Brits take an average of three road trips each month, with 90 per cent saying that taking to the wheel to explore some of the UK’s most iconic roads had a firm place on their bucket list.

Dacia Air Freshener
The Cheddar Gorge scent has hints of real cheese to it

To celebrate these iconic places, Dacia has created a new range of limited-edition air fresheners which aim to take car owners to these distinctive locations through smell. For example, the scent of earth and sea with pine trees transports drivers to the North Coast 500 in Scotland, while a ‘seashore aroma with extra added daffodils and a faint undertone of brine’ is how The Coastal Way in Wales is depicted.

Drivers who want to travel to the Jurassic Coast can choose the Jura-scent Coast air freshener which smells of ‘seashore plus ancient fossils and ice cream’ while ‘Eau de Gorge-ous’ has ‘moss, rocks, thyme, geranium and grass with gentle hints of cheddar cheese’ to transport motorists to the famous Cheddar Gorge.

Dacia Air Freshener
The scents are available for free from Dacia retailers

Luke Broad, Dacia UK brand director, said: “The UK is the ultimate playground for adventurous motorists. There’s nothing quite like the refreshing aroma of the rolling hills, coastal wind and, er, cheese, to get you in the road trip mindset. Our custom range of air fresheners bring the essence of Great Britain’s favourite destinations right into your car. It’s Dacia’s take on the ‘new car smell’.”

The air fresheners will be available free of charge and can be collected from Dacia retailers across the UK.