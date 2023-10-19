Stellantis announces new van division as it looks to ‘achieve global leadership’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Stellantis announces new van division as it looks to ‘achieve global leadership’

By Press Association
Stellantis is looking to become the world’s largest commercial vehicle firm. (Stellantis)
Stellantis is looking to become the world’s largest commercial vehicle firm. (Stellantis)

Stellantis has confirmed the creation of a new commercial vehicle division called ‘Pro One’ that looks to see it gain greater dominance in the segment.

The vast automotive group has six commercial brands – Citroen, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Ram pick-ups. By 2030, the firm says it wants to double its revenues compared to 2021 as part of its ‘Dare Forward’ plan.

Stellantis says its Pro One will offer the ‘largest product offering in the industry’, including vans and pick-ups, and advance its connected and digital services. It says all its vans will be ‘connected and activated’ by the end of 2023’

The firm is said to be number one for vans in Europe with a 31 per cent market share, while its models make up more than 40 per cent of all electric vans sold in the region.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of Stellantis’ commercial vehicles division, said: “We are launching Pro One to leverage our undeniable commercial vehicles leadership with the concept – six brands, one force – as this business accounts for one-third of Stellantis net revenues.

“As customer expectations grow more complex and diverse, we are here to address each specific need with a dedicated solution. Our mission is to stand side by side with our customers around the world and deliver the products and services that help them thrive.”

Stellantis has confirmed that it will reveal a ‘fully renewed van line-up for each brand’ on October 23. With this, it promises ‘more range without compromising the capabilities offered by internal combustion versions’.