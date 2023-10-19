Updated Peugeot 208 now available to order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Updated Peugeot 208 now available to order

By Press Association
The updated Peugeot 208 has now gone on sale. (Peugeot)
Peugeot has announced that a refreshed version of its 208 supermini is now available to order.

The 208 was Europe’s most popular car in 2021 and 2022, and gains a number of key upgrades as part of this mid-life update. Some of the most notable are under the surface, with the electric e-208 now using a new powertrain.

Pairing a slightly larger 51kWh battery with a more powerful 154bhp electric motor, it increases the claimed range from 225 miles to 248 miles. With 100kW rapid charging capability, the battery can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in ‘less than 30 minutes’.

The 208 gets a modern interior with plenty of screens. (Peugeot)

Peugeot is also introducing two new mild-hybrid versions of the 208, using a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a new six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Outputs of 99bhp and 134bhp are available, with Peugeot claiming they can reduce fuel consumption by 15 per cent.

Standard 1.2-litre petrol versions remain available, with a 74bhp naturally-aspirated model available alongside a turbocharged 99bhp unit. Both of these are offered only with manual gearboxes.

Other changes for the 208 include a new ‘three claw’ lighting signature, while higher-spec cars feature a body-colour patterned grille. Selenium Grey and Agueda Yellow are two new colours available as well. Inside, a 10-inch touchscreen is now provided as standard, along with a new 3D digital instrument panel.

Prices for the refreshed 208 start from £20,400 for the petrol model, £23,300 for the hybrid and £32,400 for the electric e-208.

Standard equipment on the Active includes a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto and LED lights. The mid-range Allure model brings front and rear parking sensors and navigation, while the top-spec GT adds larger 17-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera and keyless entry.

Orders are now open for the new Peugeot 208, with first deliveries expected in early 2024.