Nissan’s new Hyper Punk is an electric crossover for drivers ‘who embrace style and innovation’

By Press Association
The Hyper Punk features vehicle-to-everything technology
Nissan has revealed the fourth instalment in its series of new concept vehicles – the Hyper Punk.

Set to go on physical display at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, the Hyper Punk is a fully electric crossover which has some of Nissan’s latest technology integrated into it.

For example, it uses a vehicle-to-everything system to use the car’s on-board battery to charge up other devices, though Nissan says that the energy could be used to power ‘local community events’ as well.

Nissan Hyper Punk
The large doors open up to a futuristic cabin

Inside, there’s a blend of both physical and digital features. The cameras dotted around the outside of the car can capture images of the surroundings and then use artificial intelligence to convert them into graphic patterns of manga-style scenery. These images are then projected onto a three-screen display inside the cabin, bringing a new take from the outdoors inside.

The Hyper Punk has been designed to be a ‘mobile creative studio’ so it has full WiFi connectivity on board which can link up to devices and equipment. In-built ‘headrest biosensors’ can even detect the driver’s mood and change the music and lighting accordingly.

Nissan Hyper Punk
Huge screens dominate the cabin

Outside, the Hyper Punk sits on huge 23-inch wheels while polygonal shapes are used for the headlights and taillights. The exterior of the car is also finished in a silver paint which ‘shifts’ depending on the light being projected on to it or the angle it is being viewed from.

The Hyper Punk will be showcased alongside Nissan’s other concept cars – the Hyper Urban, Hyper Adventure and Hyper Tourer – on a digital 3D billboard in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo. Plus, from October 25, they’ll become available as playable vh