DS pilots ChatGPT function in its cars

DS is piloting the use of the artificial intelligence service ChatGPT in its cars to provide a ‘conversational experience’ to drivers.

Available during a pilot phase to 20,000 DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 owners – who can activate the feature for free if they take out a subscription between October 19 and February 29 – the feature can be instantly equipped remotely through the DS Services store.

Once in place, the system can be accessed via the car’s infotainment system and gives access to a variety of functions via speech recognition. For example, it can be used to ‘invent a quiz on your favourite subject’, according to DS, or even ‘create a children’s story’ while on the road.

Olivier François, head of DS Automobiles, said: “Our mission at DS is to provide our customers with a unique onboard experience. As pioneers in the integration of ChatGPT into the automotive world, we are making a generative artificial intelligence that is fluid, intuitive and immersive accessible, transforming every trip into a unique journey. It is a high-tech revolution with unlimited potential that is part of one of the greatest 21st century societal transformations.”

Drivers only need to say ‘OK Iris’ – referring to the car’s DS Iris infotainment – to activate the system, or they can press a button on the steering wheel to do the same. The voice control system then activates, allowing the person driving to submit a variety of requests without taking their eyes away from the road.

Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis chief software officer, said: “Since ChatGPT has been available, we’ve worked to integrate it into our own systems. And we are pleased to be the first to offer this innovation in Europe. This development is part of Stellantis’ strategic focus, within the Dare Forward 2030 strategy.”