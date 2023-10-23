Toyota gives hint of future electric Land Cruiser with new concept

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota gives hint of future electric Land Cruiser with new concept

By Press Association
The Se has a far more futuristic design than the ‘standard’ Land Cruiser
Toyota could be set to introduce a new electric version of its Land Cruiser four-wheel-drive.

The Japanese firm has already revealed a new incarnation of its famous off-roader, but while that version will use reasonably traditional engine setups, this concept – called Land Cruiser Se – will adopt a fully electric powertrain instead.

Toyota Land Cruiser Se
There’s a full-width LED light bar at the rear

It also shuns the more retro-inspired design of the diesel-powered model in favour of a far more futuristic aesthetic. With crisp lines and a sharp, upright look it appears closer in design to many of the current crop of electric-powered SUVs. It also has a full-width light bar at the rear, which is a common feature among many of the latest EVs.

It also incorporates three rows of seating offering space for up to seven people, while the electric motor’s quietness ‘helps create a comfortable cabin space when driving in urban areas and other on-road situations’, according to Toyota. It also uses a monocoque design – rather than the traditional ladder chassis of the upcoming diesel version – which would point towards a more road-comfort-focused setup.

Toyota Land Cruiser Se
There’s space for seven people inside

Toyota has yet to give any full details about the Se’s range or performance but has stated that it’ll measure in at 5,150mm long and 1,990m wide, putting it close in size to the ‘regular’ Land Cruiser which is currently on sale in many parts of the world.

The Se is set to make its debut at this week’s Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, alongside a number of other concepts from Toyota.