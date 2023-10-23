How can I get my car prepared for winter?

Winter is fast approaching, bringing colder temperatures and longer nights with it. It’s a season which plays havoc with cars, too, as grit, grime and general muck on the roads have a tendency to degrade certain parts.

But there are some pre-emptive measures you can take to make sure that your car is as well-prepared to deal with the winter as possible. Let’s take a look at what you need to do.

Tyres

Winter tyres might be a good option for some drivers (PA)

Tyres become even more important during winter when you’ll be relying on them to clear water away when driving. In the UK, the legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm, so you’ll need to make sure your tyres meet this standard – though even if they’re ‘just’ at 1.6mm, we’d suggest replacing them anyway.

You may also want to consider switching to winter tyres. They’re designed to offer the best performance at low temperatures, so are great for the ‘heart’ of winter. However, ‘all-season’ tyres bring a blend of both winter and summer tyre performance, so could be a great option for drivers after a little extra performance in poor weather.

Windscreen wipers and fluid

Top up your windscreen washer with the correct fluid

As we’ve touched upon, dirt and grime can easily build up during winter so making sure that your windscreen wipers are in good condition is essential. If your wipers are streaky or make a rubbing noise when you use them, they’ll need replacing. You can do this yourself, or ask a local specialist to do it for you.

While you’re here, it’s a good time to check the windscreen washer fluid levels. If you run out of washer fluid then you’re not as able to properly clean the windscreen so make sure there’s plenty in the car’s reservoir. Always use a proper windscreen washer fluid, too, rather than water – it can freeze and damage the car’s system when the temperatures plummet.

Windscreen condition

(Newspress)

Now is a good opportunity to check the overall condition of your windscreen, too. During the summertime, larger stones can often flick up and cause damage to a windscreen which, if left unrepaired, can quickly transform into something more serious.

So look out for any larger chips as, when things get colder, these have a tendency to spread and turn into cracks. Fortunately, they can be repaired relatively cheaply – and it’ll save a lot of money compared with having to replace the entire windscreen.

Lights

A blown bulb could prove dangerous in winter

As things turn darker, being visible on the roads becomes even more important. We’d suggest taking a look at all of the lights on the outside of your car such as the main beams, dipped beams and indicators to ensure that they’re working as they should be.

This is often easier with a friend or relative who can watch outside the vehicle while you operate the lights. Check the brake lights, too – they can often blow without warning. If a light has blown, make sure to replace the bulbs or take it to a specialist who will be able to fix it for you.

Oil

You can check the oil using a dipstick. (PA)

Oil is absolutely essential to the smooth running of your car. Fortunately, it’s easy to check. You need to head under the bonnet and look out for the dipstick – it’s usually highlighted with a yellow handle on most cars. Remove it and clean it off with an old rag or paper towel. Once clean, re-insert it back into the engine. Take it out once more and you’ll be able to see how much oil is there using a line gauge on the stick itself.

If it’s low, then you can top it up – using the correct oil for your car – via the oil fuel filler point. Do it in stages and repeat the dipstick measuring process each time to make sure you don’t overfill it. If you have any worries, then always consult a trained mechanic.

Cleaning

(Blackball Media)

Cleaning might sound strange but it’s something to keep on top of. This year’s summer in the UK has been quite a wet one, so there’s a good chance that detritus has built up underneath your car and now’s a great time to get it all cleaned out.

So give it a thorough going-over with proper products and you’ll ensure that your car is heading into winter as clean as can be.

Pack emergency equipment

Colder temperatures aren’t just unpleasant when you’re out and about, they’re also potentially dangerous if you have a breakdown. So packing a small emergency ‘kit’ is a good plan. We’d leave a small package of items in the boot of your car including a blanket, some food which won’t spoil over the winter and some high-vis clothing, too.

A fully-charged power bank is also very useful to have stowed away so that you’re always able to power-up devices when you need to.