How can I get my car prepared for winter?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

How can I get my car prepared for winter?

By Press Association
Freezing temperatures can worsen any pre-existing windscreen issues
Freezing temperatures can worsen any pre-existing windscreen issues

Winter is fast approaching, bringing colder temperatures and longer nights with it. It’s a season which plays havoc with cars, too, as grit, grime and general muck on the roads have a tendency to degrade certain parts.

But there are some pre-emptive measures you can take to make sure that your car is as well-prepared to deal with the winter as possible. Let’s take a look at what you need to do.

Tyres

Winter tyres might be a good option for some drivers (PA)

Tyres become even more important during winter when you’ll be relying on them to clear water away when driving. In the UK, the legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm, so you’ll need to make sure your tyres meet this standard – though even if they’re ‘just’ at 1.6mm, we’d suggest replacing them anyway.

You may also want to consider switching to winter tyres. They’re designed to offer the best performance at low temperatures, so are great for the ‘heart’ of winter. However, ‘all-season’ tyres bring a blend of both winter and summer tyre performance, so could be a great option for drivers after a little extra performance in poor weather.

Windscreen wipers and fluid

Winter car checks
Top up your windscreen washer with the correct fluid

As we’ve touched upon, dirt and grime can easily build up during winter so making sure that your windscreen wipers are in good condition is essential. If your wipers are streaky or make a rubbing noise when you use them, they’ll need replacing. You can do this yourself, or ask a local specialist to do it for you.

While you’re here, it’s a good time to check the windscreen washer fluid levels. If you run out of washer fluid then you’re not as able to properly clean the windscreen so make sure there’s plenty in the car’s reservoir. Always use a proper windscreen washer fluid, too, rather than water – it can freeze and damage the car’s system when the temperatures plummet.

Windscreen condition

Dirty windscreen
(Newspress)

Now is a good opportunity to check the overall condition of your windscreen, too. During the summertime, larger stones can often flick up and cause damage to a windscreen which, if left unrepaired, can quickly transform into something more serious.

So look out for any larger chips as, when things get colder, these have a tendency to spread and turn into cracks. Fortunately, they can be repaired relatively cheaply – and it’ll save a lot of money compared with having to replace the entire windscreen.

Lights

Volvo XC60
A blown bulb could prove dangerous in winter

As things turn darker, being visible on the roads becomes even more important. We’d suggest taking a look at all of the lights on the outside of your car such as the main beams, dipped beams and indicators to ensure that they’re working as they should be.

This is often easier with a friend or relative who can watch outside the vehicle while you operate the lights. Check the brake lights, too – they can often blow without warning. If a light has blown, make sure to replace the bulbs or take it to a specialist who will be able to fix it for you.

Oil

You can check the oil using a dipstick. (PA)

Oil is absolutely essential to the smooth running of your car. Fortunately, it’s easy to check. You need to head under the bonnet and look out for the dipstick – it’s usually highlighted with a yellow handle on most cars. Remove it and clean it off with an old rag or paper towel. Once clean, re-insert it back into the engine. Take it out once more and you’ll be able to see how much oil is there using a line gauge on the stick itself.

If it’s low, then you can top it up – using the correct oil for your car – via the oil fuel filler point. Do it in stages and repeat the dipstick measuring process each time to make sure you don’t overfill it. If you have any worries, then always consult a trained mechanic.

Cleaning

Car wash
(Blackball Media)

Cleaning might sound strange but it’s something to keep on top of. This year’s summer in the UK has been quite a wet one, so there’s a good chance that detritus has built up underneath your car and now’s a great time to get it all cleaned out.

So give it a thorough going-over with proper products and you’ll ensure that your car is heading into winter as clean as can be.

Pack emergency equipment

Colder temperatures aren’t just unpleasant when you’re out and about, they’re also potentially dangerous if you have a breakdown. So packing a small emergency ‘kit’ is a good plan. We’d leave a small package of items in the boot of your car including a blanket, some food which won’t spoil over the winter and some high-vis clothing, too.

A fully-charged power bank is also very useful to have stowed away so that you’re always able to power-up devices when you need to.