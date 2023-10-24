New Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 gets plug-in hybrid tech and 536bhp

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 has hit the road with a new plug-in hybrid engine setup which aims to blend performance and efficiency.

Underneath the bonnet, the GLE 53 combines a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine with a compact electric motor and a 31.2kWh battery. Together, you get 536bhp – 87bhp more than this car’s predecessor – and 750Nm of torque, which allows for a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds.

The GLE 53 combines petrol and electric power

However, the car’s relatively large battery pack means that it can travel for up to 54 miles on electric-only charge – the less aerodynamic non-coupe SUV will return up to 53 miles – at speeds of up to 87mph. Mercedes says that the GLE 53’s 60kW charge rating means that the batteries can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 20 minutes too.

A range of styling tweaks has also been incorporated into this new GLE, including a redesigned front bumper with reshaped air intakes and 21-inch wheels. All versions get high-performance brakes, too and an AMG exhaust system.

Inside, there’s the full Mercedes MBUX infotainment system which includes hybrid-specific displays and layouts. For example, drivers can easily check the charging status of the car as well as the temperature of the battery which can help to judge how efficiently it can be topped up.

All versions get a full panoramic sunroof, too, alongside heated front seats, a full Burmester sound system and a 360-degree parking camera setup.

The new GLE 53 – which is available as both a standard SUV and a Coupe version – is expected to go on sale in the UK next year with prices released closer to that time.