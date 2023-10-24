New Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 gets plug-in hybrid tech and 536bhp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 gets plug-in hybrid tech and 536bhp

By Press Association
The new GLE 53 is expected to arrive in the UK during 2024
The new GLE 53 is expected to arrive in the UK during 2024

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 has hit the road with a new plug-in hybrid engine setup which aims to blend performance and efficiency.

Underneath the bonnet, the GLE 53 combines a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine with a compact electric motor and a 31.2kWh battery. Together, you get 536bhp – 87bhp more than this car’s predecessor – and 750Nm of torque, which allows for a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
The GLE 53 combines petrol and electric power

However, the car’s relatively large battery pack means that it can travel for up to 54 miles on electric-only charge – the less aerodynamic non-coupe SUV will return up to 53 miles – at speeds of up to 87mph. Mercedes says that the GLE 53’s 60kW charge rating means that the batteries can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 20 minutes too.

A range of styling tweaks has also been incorporated into this new GLE, including a redesigned front bumper with reshaped air intakes and 21-inch wheels. All versions get high-performance brakes, too and an AMG exhaust system.