Fiat 500 ‘Jolly’ owned by Lando Norris heads to auction

By Press Association
Lando Norris’ Fiat 500 Jolly is heading to auction
Lando Norris’ Fiat 500 Jolly is heading to auction

A 1972 Fiat 500 Jolly currently owned by McLaren F1 racing driver Lando Norris is heading to auction this month.

Norris has been seen regularly driving the Jolly around the streets of Monaco and now the convertible classic is heading under the hammer with an estimate of between £28,000 and £33,000.

Lando Norris 1972 Fiat 500 Jolly
The ultra-thin steering wheel sits in front of the original dials (Car & Classic)

Believed to the first car that Norris bought with his own money, the Jolly is estimated to be one of just 650 original examples ever made with its rarity causing many owners of ‘standard’ Fiat 500s to convert them into the same open-air setup as a result. This particularly Jolly has Norris’ purchase invoice on its file, too, according to auction host Car & Classic.

Complete with wicker seats and a canopy roof, the Jolly features a rear-mounted wicker storage box which underneath sits a compact 499cc air-cooled engine linked to a four-speed manual gearbox. This setup also means that the Jolly is both tax-free and exempt from the ULEZ charge too.

Lando Norris 1972 Fiat 500 Jolly
The Jolly has a full open-air design (Car & Classic)

Dale Vinten, Car & Classic head of editorial, said: “Cars with famous former owners are popular on Car & Classic, but taking one off the hands of a current F1 driver, especially one in a rich vein of form, is a rare opportunity,

“Lando Norris has proven he knows the optimal way to get around the streets of Monte Carlo in a McLaren, and his beloved Jolly proves he knows how to do the same when he’s off-duty too”.

The auction for the Fiat 500 Jolly will be running between October 26 and October 31.