Yamaha’s XSR900 GP blends 80s design with modern technology

Yamaha has introduced a sportier version of its XSR900 that plays on the look and feel of racing bikes from the 1980s.

The XSR900 GP – with the GP name referencing Yamaha’s world championship-winning GP 500s – harks back to models that established the brand as a frontrunner in motorcycle racing.

However, the GP has been infused with retro design ‘without sacrificing modern day performance’. It’s all based on Yamaha’s XSR900, though the frame and swingarm have been given a new heritage-inspired silver finish. The rear frame is different to that fitted to the ‘standard’ XSR, however, while up front there are fully adjustable front forks coupled with a single rear shock. The red forged aluminium wheels are a particularly eye-catching touch, too.

There’s a frame-mounted half-fairing while the compact headlight is set back into the nose to give things an even more race-inspired look. At the sides you’ve got yellow number boards while riders can also add lower fairings as an option for a little extra wind protection.

There’s a recessed headlight for a really classic design

Despite the retro looks, the GP’s TFT screen is firmly up to date, while all versions get Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control, alongside a quickshifter which makes gear changes as quick and efficient as possible. Riders can also add ‘clip on’ style handlebars to give the GP a sleeker look. It’s all powered by an 890cc triple engine with 115bhp, too.

Yamaha’s integrated Ride Control system allows users to cycle through pre-set riding modes – Sport, Street and Rain – which change the level of intervention offered by the bike’s on-board computers. There are also two Custom settings where riders can pick their own options and it can all be done through Yamaha’s MyRide smartphone app.