Yamaha’s XSR900 GP blends 80s design with modern technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Yamaha’s XSR900 GP blends 80s design with modern technology

By Press Association
The Yamaha XSR900 has a really noticeable livery
The Yamaha XSR900 has a really noticeable livery

Yamaha has introduced a sportier version of its XSR900 that plays on the look and feel of racing bikes from the 1980s.

The XSR900 GP – with the GP name referencing Yamaha’s world championship-winning GP 500s – harks back to models that established the brand as a frontrunner in motorcycle racing.

However, the GP has been infused with retro design ‘without sacrificing modern day performance’. It’s all based on Yamaha’s XSR900, though the frame and swingarm have been given a new heritage-inspired silver finish. The rear frame is different to that fitted to the ‘standard’ XSR, however, while up front there are fully adjustable front forks coupled with a single rear shock. The red forged aluminium wheels are a particularly eye-catching touch, too.

There’s a frame-mounted half-fairing while the compact headlight is set back into the nose to give things an even more race-inspired look. At the sides you’ve got yellow number boards while riders can also add lower fairings as an option for a little extra wind protection.

Yamaha XSR900
There’s a recessed headlight for a really classic design

Despite the retro looks, the GP’s TFT screen is firmly up to date, while all versions get Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control, alongside a quickshifter which makes gear changes as quick and efficient as possible. Riders can also add ‘clip on’ style handlebars to give the GP a sleeker look. It’s all powered by an 890cc triple engine with 115bhp, too.

Yamaha’s integrated Ride Control system allows users to cycle through pre-set riding modes – Sport, Street and Rain – which change the level of intervention offered by the bike’s on-board computers. There are also two Custom settings where riders can pick their own options and it can all be done through Yamaha’s MyRide smartphone app.