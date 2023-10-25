First Drive: Is the new Renault Clio the hatchback to beat?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Drive: Is the new Renault Clio the hatchback to beat?

By Press Association
There’s light, nimble handling in the Clio
What is it?

The front end has been sharpened up

The Renault Clio is about as well-known a car as they come. Beloved by all different types of drivers, it’s a car which has transcended motoring groups throughout the years and provided reliable, relatively low-cost transport for the masses. But while the Clio could have previously sauntered back into popularity when a new generation arrived, things aren’t quite as easy for this popular French hatch as they once were.

Why? Well, on the one hand, you’ve got the rise of the SUV and crossover. Even within Renault’s own line-up, you’ve got a number of crossover options available. And then, on another hand, you’ve got price – the Clio was always a value-orientated model, but upstarts like Dacia – which Renault Groupo owns – and MG are now providing cars that really undercut most of the market and put this Renault’s once budget-busting approach under extra scrutiny.

What’s new?

Esprit Alpine is the new tip-top specification

This latest Clio sits atop the same platform as you would’ve found underneath the previous car. It’s the CMF-B platform, but the fact that it’s been kept the same means that this sharpened Clio is fundamentally the same as before under the skin and though Renault initially stated that this latest model would only be available with a hybrid engine, it has since added a turbocharged petrol engine to help bring its entry price down.

But we’ve got a far sharper exterior design than before, while inside there’s a whole lot more technology than before. Plus, a range-topping ‘Esprit Alpine’ specification – which takes styling cues from the performance brand Alpine – has been added to the Clio’s list of trim levels for the first time.

What’s under the bonnet?

The engine blends petrol and electric power

As we mentioned, the Clio will be available with a ‘standard’ petrol engine, but the one we’re driving uses the headline hybrid setup. It pairs two electric motors with a four-cylinder 1.6-litre petrol engine. With 143bhp and 144Nm of torque it’s not the most powerful, but it’s efficiency where this powertrain is focused. Renault claims up to 67.4mpg combined while emissions are low at just 96g/km CO2. Plus, the French firms that you could travel on electric power for up to 80 per cent of the time – though only when driving around the city.

When it comes to performance, things aren’t too bad. You’ll get from 0-60mph in 9.1 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 112mph. But, again, this isn’t a go-faster model – it’s all about saving on fuel.

What’s it like to drive?

Things are nice and simple when it comes to driving the Clio. The steering is light but accurate while the powertrain has that pleasant immediacy that comes from the electric motors. Away from the lights, it feels brisk enough to keep things interesting, while the six-speed gearbox is impressively smooth and, at times, feels more like a very silky single-speed. It’s likely that this is because the setup blends four gear ratios for the petrol engine transmission and two for the electric motors to create a clever ‘clutchless dog box’. Together, you get a very smooth-shifting experience.