First Drive: Is the new Renault Clio the hatchback to beat?

What is it?

The front end has been sharpened up

The Renault Clio is about as well-known a car as they come. Beloved by all different types of drivers, it’s a car which has transcended motoring groups throughout the years and provided reliable, relatively low-cost transport for the masses. But while the Clio could have previously sauntered back into popularity when a new generation arrived, things aren’t quite as easy for this popular French hatch as they once were.

Why? Well, on the one hand, you’ve got the rise of the SUV and crossover. Even within Renault’s own line-up, you’ve got a number of crossover options available. And then, on another hand, you’ve got price – the Clio was always a value-orientated model, but upstarts like Dacia – which Renault Groupo owns – and MG are now providing cars that really undercut most of the market and put this Renault’s once budget-busting approach under extra scrutiny.

What’s new?

Esprit Alpine is the new tip-top specification

This latest Clio sits atop the same platform as you would’ve found underneath the previous car. It’s the CMF-B platform, but the fact that it’s been kept the same means that this sharpened Clio is fundamentally the same as before under the skin and though Renault initially stated that this latest model would only be available with a hybrid engine, it has since added a turbocharged petrol engine to help bring its entry price down.

But we’ve got a far sharper exterior design than before, while inside there’s a whole lot more technology than before. Plus, a range-topping ‘Esprit Alpine’ specification – which takes styling cues from the performance brand Alpine – has been added to the Clio’s list of trim levels for the first time.

What’s under the bonnet?

The engine blends petrol and electric power

As we mentioned, the Clio will be available with a ‘standard’ petrol engine, but the one we’re driving uses the headline hybrid setup. It pairs two electric motors with a four-cylinder 1.6-litre petrol engine. With 143bhp and 144Nm of torque it’s not the most powerful, but it’s efficiency where this powertrain is focused. Renault claims up to 67.4mpg combined while emissions are low at just 96g/km CO2. Plus, the French firms that you could travel on electric power for up to 80 per cent of the time – though only when driving around the city.

When it comes to performance, things aren’t too bad. You’ll get from 0-60mph in 9.1 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 112mph. But, again, this isn’t a go-faster model – it’s all about saving on fuel.

What’s it like to drive?

Things are nice and simple when it comes to driving the Clio. The steering is light but accurate while the powertrain has that pleasant immediacy that comes from the electric motors. Away from the lights, it feels brisk enough to keep things interesting, while the six-speed gearbox is impressively smooth and, at times, feels more like a very silky single-speed. It’s likely that this is because the setup blends four gear ratios for the petrol engine transmission and two for the electric motors to create a clever ‘clutchless dog box’. Together, you get a very smooth-shifting experience.

Been out driving the new Renault Clio today. Can’t say much about it yet, but this one is blue. Also check out the snazzy centrelock-style wheels pic.twitter.com/xdU0rwRFgr — Jack Evans (@jackrober) October 17, 2023

Downsides? Well, there’s quite a bit of tyre roar generated at speed and there’s wind noise to make things not as quiet as you’d imagine. When you’re going slower the Clio is also unsettled by larger bumps and road imperfections, though our test car’s 17-inch alloy wheels were unlikely to help out in this area.

How does it look?

Sharp LED headlights are fitted across the range

Renault has really done a great job of sharpening up the look of the Clio while keeping it identifiable as this well-loved model. Because it’s on the same platform this latest Clio is no different in size to its predecessor, but there have been plenty of tweaked aspects to help distinguish it from the car it replaces.

It’s one of the first Renaults to get the brand’s new signature lighting setup which gives the Clio a more distinctive ‘face’ than before, while plenty of brushed-satin chrome accents creates a more premium feel. Opt for either Techno or Esprit Alpine trim levels and you’ll gain an ‘aerofoil’ style diffuser beneath the front grille which takes inspiration from F1 cars, too.

What’s it like inside?

There’s a large central screen

Obviously, no change in platform means that the Clio can’t offer any more space than before. Up front, the view is nicely unobstructed with good visibility afforded to both driver and passenger. However, switch to the rear seats and you’ll find things to be a little tight. Even sitting behind an average-height driver causes the person behind to feel pretty squashed, though there’s a good amount of headroom for this size and shape of car.

To help boost its green credentials, the Clio now has no leather used inside – but you’ll find surfaces coated in a fabric made from bio-sourced and polyester fibres which use less energy to make. In terms of boot space, there’s a usable 254 litres on offer – but it’s set very low down so you do need to lift things up and over to drop them in – this could be a pain with heavier items.

What’s the spec like?

The boot is very deep but has a high load height

Renault is keen to point out that the Clio is now available from £17,795, making it one of the cheapest cars currently available in the UK. It’ll probably come as no surprise, however, that the headline price won’t net you the hybrid we’ve spoken about here, but rather that entry-level petrol. However, they’ve gone heavy on the equipment front, with all cars getting a full suite of driver assistance systems, alloy wheels and full LED headlights. Both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included across the board, too.

Top-notch Esprit Alpine models – like our test car – get 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, loads of Alpine badges here, there and everywhere and a larger 9.3-inch infotainment display over the seven-inch standard unit. It does bump the price up to £20,595 if you have it with the standard petrol, mind you, or £24,095 with this hybrid.

Verdict

This doesn’t feel like a night-and-day new model, but rather a hefty revision on top of what was quite a successful original. This ‘new’ Clio definitely feels improved due to its in-car technology, while this hybrid version should prove cheap to run. It’s smooth to drive, too.

At its new base price, the new Clio feels like a bit of a steal, particularly when you consider the amount of features you’re getting as standard. But creep upwards through the specs and the Clio feels just a little too compromised in terms of space to really come out on top.