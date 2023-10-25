Lexus debuts striking LF-ZC ahead of launch in 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lexus debuts striking LF-ZC ahead of launch in 2026

By Press Association
The LF-ZC could be on our roads soon
The LF-ZC could be on our roads soon

Lexus has revealed a pair of futuristic new electric cars at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Up first is the LF-ZC – or Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst – concert which is set to hit the roads in 2026. It uses an all-wheel-drive system, while inside there’s a completely digitalised cockpit where drivers will be able to access all key media and navigation information while also being able to tweak aspects of how the car drives.

Two digital arm pads which can be easily reached by the driver allow quick changes of settings such as the on-board assistance systems, while on the right digital pad the driver can change music and climate control functions.

The LF-ZC also uses artificial intelligence to provide a cutting-edge voice recognition system that is ‘reminiscent of conversing with an attentive and accommodating butler’, according to Lexus. The interior also uses bamboo to boost its sustainability, while the exterior showcases a sleek silhouette with heavily flared arches and an aerodynamically-focused look overall.

Lexus in-car technology
Drivers can point at interesting features and have information given to them about it from the vehicle

Lexus has also showcased the LF-ZL – or Lexus Future Zero-emission Luxury – as a look towards the future of the brand’s cars. It’s said to make the most of the extra space that a battery-powered platform brings, with a ‘spacious and serene’ cabin offering occupants a place to relax.

A new operating system – called Arene OS – provides a ‘personlised mobility experience’ with sensors dotted around the car working with digital data from the surroundings to deliver information about things that the driver and passengers can see. For instance, a driver might point to a place of interest and the on-board system can automatically give them some key details about it.