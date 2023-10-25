Mazda’s Iconic SP is a futuristic concept with classic touches

Mazda has unveiled a new compact sports car concept designed to celebrate ‘the joy of driving’.

Underneath, the Iconic SP uses what is believed to be a new incarnation of the electric-rotary system currently found on the MX-30 R-EV crossover. The rotary petrol engine is used as a generator for the electric motor and batteries, rather than driving the wheels.

The interior is focused around the driver

Though Mazda hasn’t stated full performance figures or outputs for the Iconic SP, it has said that it develops up to 370bhp while weighing just 1,450kg. Combined, these figures would make the SP the fastest car in Mazda’s current range and one of its most powerful models of all time.

The sleek, aerodynamic design ensures that the SP cuts through the air as efficiently as possible, while its striking ‘Viola Red’ exterior colour has been designed specifically for the concept.

The SP is powered by a rotary-electric engine setup

It is unclear from the images as to whether or not the SP is a two- or four-seater, but the forward part of the cabin is focused around the driver with a large central tunnel leading to a cocoon-like feel inside. There’s a large central screen and another high-definition display behind the steering wheel, while the wheel itself appears quite thin and largely devoid of buttons and controls.

It appears that the gear selector is a modern interpretation of the classic ‘gate’ style gearbox, while behind the wheel there are large, prominent gearshift paddles which would allow the driver to select gears on the move.

Mazda at this point has not confirmed whether or not the SP will be entering into production.