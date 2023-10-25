These are some of the crazy concepts from this year’s Tokyo Motor Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
These are some of the crazy concepts from this year’s Tokyo Motor Show

By Press Association
The Tokyo Motor Show is well known for its wild and wacky creations and this year’s show has proven to be no different with all kinds of mobility solutions coming from manufacturers across the board.

This year’s show – held at the Big Sights event centre in Tokyo – has brought a bumper crop of interesting new concepts and designs. Let’s check them out.

BMW X2/iX2

BMW iX2
The new iX2 has a range of up to 266 miles

BMW’s core model on the show floor at this year’s event was the new X2 and the electric iX2. Both feature the same eye-catching new design and coupe-inspired roofline which makes them far different to look at than the previous generation car. BMW claims up to 266 miles from the electric iX2 as well.

Daihatsu Osanpo

Daihatsu Osanpo
The Osanpo is tiny in the metal

Daihatsu might not have a presence here in the UK any longer, but its cutesy Osanpo was one of the standouts of this year’s show. It’s an electric vehicle which was one of four concepts on display from the brand. Despite its teeny-tiny size, we think it would be a good fit in the UK’s cities.

Honda Sustaina C

Honda Sustaina-C
The Honda can be fully recycled at the end of its life

One of Honda’s main offerings at this year’s show is the dinky Sustaina C. It’s very close in design to the road-going Honda e, but has been used as a way of showing the future of sustainable materials.

As a result, it’s made from recyclable acrylic resin which would make reusing the car at the end of its life much easier than with a ‘normal’ car.

Honda Uni-One

Honda Uni One
The Uni One is there to give people an alternative to walking

Tokyo’s show isn’t just about cars – it’s also about future mobility possibilities. The Uni-One is just one of those concepts and has been designed to help people move about shopping centres and airports. With gyros and electric motors, all you need to do is lean forward to make it move making it very intuitive from the get-go.

Lexus LF-ZC

Lexus LF-ZC
The LF-ZC could be on our roads soon

The LF-ZC – or Lexus Future Zero-emissions Catalyst – is one of the more production-ready cars on display at this year’s show. Lexus says it could be here by 2026, in fact, though we’re not sure whether the ultra-modern design and frameless doors will make it through to production.

Mazda Iconic SP

Mazda Iconic SP
The Iconic SP has a slippery, aerodynamic design

Mazda had one of the stars of the show with the Iconic SP, a lightweight and compact sports car. It uses a combination of rotary power and electric motors – just like the recent Mazda MX-30 REX – while inside there’s a driver-focused setup with some really sharp displays.

Nissan Hyper Force Concept

Nissan Hyper Force
The Hyper Force uses all-wheel-drive

Nissan might have tipped off the future of its iconic GT-R with the Hyper Force Concept. This imposing concept features Nissan’s clever e-4orce all-wheel-drive technology as well as solid-state batteries which are not just lighter than traditional lithium-ion versions but quicker to charge, too.

Suzuki Concepts

Suzuki eWX
Suzuki released a number of concepts

Suzuki is took a multi-pronged approach to its appearance at the Tokyo Motor Show. There’s a very square EWX which has more than a hint of Nissan’s iconic Cube, and the electric eVX which has a 60kWh battery enabling a range of up to 342 miles.

A very important model is the latest generation of Swift, which is one of Suzuki’s most popular models in the UK.

Toyota FT-Se

Toyota FT-Se
The FT-Se could hint towards a future GR sports car

Toyota had one of the real headliners of this year’s show with its FT-Se. Though previously hinted at in teaser images, this is the first time that we’ve been able to see it in full. It gives an idea of a future sports car from Toyota’s GR performance arm while many see it as the spiritual successor to the iconic MR2.

Yamaha Tricera

Yamaha Tricera
The rear wheel is what controls the vehicle

Finally, there’s the Yamaha Tricera. It’s a three-wheeled mobility option with one wheel at the rear and two up front with everything being driven by an electric motor. But rather than the front wheels doing the steering, it’s the rear wheel which takes control instead.