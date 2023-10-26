Skoda gives first look at new Superb ahead of upcoming reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skoda gives first look at new Superb ahead of upcoming reveal

By Press Association
The new Superb arrives as Skoda’s new flagship
Skoda has released a series of teaser images depicting its upcoming Superb ahead of its full reveal at the start of November.

The Superb, which will enter its fourth generation, is billed as the firm’s new ‘Internal Combustion Engine Flagship’ and takes many of the styling cues that we’ve seen revealed on the new Kodiaq, such as upgraded LED Matrix beam headlights and LED rear lights with ‘crystalline elements’.

Skoda Superb
The new Superb will be available in both hatchback and estate layouts

Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda Design, said:: “The Superb has traditionally shaped Škoda’s design language and the fourth model generation will continue to do just that: its looks are characterised by sharply drawn lines, clearly defined and dynamic proportions and a modern sculptural and crystalline styling.”

It appears that the Superb will continue to be available in both estate and hatchback layouts, while Skoda says that it’s now both longer and taller than before meaning that practicality should be improved even further. The Czech brand says that both headroom and luggage compartment space have grown ‘considerably’.