Skoda gives first look at new Superb ahead of upcoming reveal

Skoda has released a series of teaser images depicting its upcoming Superb ahead of its full reveal at the start of November.

The Superb, which will enter its fourth generation, is billed as the firm’s new ‘Internal Combustion Engine Flagship’ and takes many of the styling cues that we’ve seen revealed on the new Kodiaq, such as upgraded LED Matrix beam headlights and LED rear lights with ‘crystalline elements’.

The new Superb will be available in both hatchback and estate layouts

Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda Design, said:: “The Superb has traditionally shaped Škoda’s design language and the fourth model generation will continue to do just that: its looks are characterised by sharply drawn lines, clearly defined and dynamic proportions and a modern sculptural and crystalline styling.”

It appears that the Superb will continue to be available in both estate and hatchback layouts, while Skoda says that it’s now both longer and taller than before meaning that practicality should be improved even further. The Czech brand says that both headroom and luggage compartment space have grown ‘considerably’.

Since its inception in 1934, our ICE flagship #SkodaSuperb has undergone a remarkable evolution. Curious about its journey? Check out the transformation in this video created using #AI. The all-new Škoda Superb debuts on 2 November 2023. Don’t miss the #SuperbPremiere! pic.twitter.com/8q8G28KTwB — Škoda Auto News (@skodaautonews) October 24, 2023

Given that the previous-generation Skoda Superb Estate offered an impressive 625 litres of space with the seats in place, this new version is likely to eclipse many of its rivals when it comes to outright practicality. In terms of powertrains, the new Superb is expected to be offered with a number of petrol and diesel options, while a plug-in hybrid version looks likely.

It’s set to be revealed in full via Skoda’s YouTube channel on November 2.