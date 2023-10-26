Stellantis agrees new £1.3bn deal to sell Leapmotor vehicles in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stellantis agrees new £1.3bn deal to sell Leapmotor vehicles in Europe

By Press Association
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (left) and Zhu Jiangming, Leapmotor Founder and CEO (right)
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (left) and Zhu Jiangming, Leapmotor Founder and CEO (right)

Car manufacturing group Stellantis has announced a new deal to sell Chinese electric vehicle firm Leapmotor’s vehicles in Europe.

The €1.5bn (£1.3bn) deal will see Stellantis – which owns car companies such as Citroen, Peugeot and Jeep – take a 20 per cent stake in Leapmotor and create a new Leapmotor International arm which will be under Stellantis majority control.

The formation of this new division will see models sold outside of Leapmotor’s native China in the second half of 2024. The partnership also seeks to boost Leapmotor’s sales in China while also expanding it to other countries, starting with Europe. The group has also stated that it looks to ‘further explore mutually beneficial synergies’, which could suggest that Leapmotor’s electrification expertise could be used in future Stellantis products.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said: “As consolidation unfolds among the capable electric vehicles start-ups in China, it becomes increasingly apparent that a handful of efficient and agile new generation EV players, like Leapmotor, will come to dominate the mainstream segments in China

“We feel it’s the perfect time to take a leading role in supporting the global expansion plans of Leapmotor, one of the most impressive new EV players who has a similar tech-first, entrepreneurial mindset to ours.”

Leapmotor focuses on new energy vehicles (NEVs) – or those which are primarily driven by electric – of which it delivered around 111,000 in 2022 alone. It looks to create a full range of vehicles in a variety of sizes, too, all based on one ‘technical architecture’ with three scalable platforms utilising both electric and petrol range-extender electric powertrains.