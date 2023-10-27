Volvo expands EX30 production following ‘strong demand’

Volvo has expanded production of its upcoming EX30 electric SUV following ‘strong demand’ for the upcoming model.

Production will start at the firm’s plant in Ghent, Belgium, from 2025, and will complement the existing production line in Zhangjiakou, China. It started building cars there earlier this year with the first customer cars expected to be delivered in the latter part of 2023.

The move to add the Ghent facility helps to boost capacity ahead of ‘expected EX30 demand’ in Europe. The Swedish firm says that the move also mirrors its ‘ambition to build its cars where it sells them as much as possible’. Currently, Volvo builds both its XC40 and XC60 SUVs in both Europe and China while a strong commitment to battery-powered models has seen it aim for half of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars by the middle of the decade.

Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars’ chief executive, said: “Our ambition is to sell the EX30 around the world at an attractive price point, easing the transition to driving an electric Volvo car for more people while also contributing to company margins.

“Adding production in Ghent is a logical move as we aim to capture the strong demand for our exciting small electric SUV across the globe.”

The Ghent facility already looks after the production of the XC40, including the hybrid, plug-in hybrid, full electric and coupe-inspired C40 models. The EX30 will arrive as the third electric model in Volvo’s line-up, too.