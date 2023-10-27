Volvo expands EX30 production following ‘strong demand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volvo expands EX30 production following ‘strong demand’

By Press Association
The EX30 will be Volvo’s third electric vehicle
The EX30 will be Volvo’s third electric vehicle

Volvo has expanded production of its upcoming EX30 electric SUV following ‘strong demand’ for the upcoming model.

Production will start at the firm’s plant in Ghent, Belgium, from 2025, and will complement the existing production line in Zhangjiakou, China. It started building cars there earlier this year with the first customer cars expected to be delivered in the latter part of 2023.

The move to add the Ghent facility helps to boost capacity ahead of ‘expected EX30 demand’ in Europe. The Swedish firm says that the move also mirrors its ‘ambition to build its cars where it sells them as much as possible’. Currently, Volvo builds both its XC40 and XC60 SUVs in both Europe and China while a strong commitment to battery-powered models has seen it aim for half of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars by the middle of the decade.

Jim Rowan, Volvo Cars’ chief executive, said: “Our ambition is to sell the EX30 around the world at an attractive price point, easing the transition to driving an electric Volvo car for more people while also contributing to company margins.

“Adding production in Ghent is a logical move as we aim to capture the strong demand for our exciting small electric SUV across the globe.”

The Ghent facility already looks after the production of the XC40, including the hybrid, plug-in hybrid, full electric and coupe-inspired C40 models. The EX30 will arrive as the third electric model in Volvo’s line-up, too.