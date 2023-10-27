Jack Whitehall puts backing behind EV converter Lunaz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Whitehall puts backing behind EV converter Lunaz

By Press Association
Whitehall has invested in the Silverstone-based firm
Whitehall has invested in the Silverstone-based firm

Comedian Jack Whitehall has announced his backing of upcycled electric vehicle company Lunaz.

Whitehall has invested in the Silverstone-based company – which also counts former professional footballer David Beckham as one of its key investors – via his green impact fund, with the additional finances used to help Lunaz’s process of vehicle upcycling which takes passenger and industrial vehicles destined for scrap and removes their petrol or diesel engine and replaces it with a battery-powered setup instead.

Jack Whitehall Lunaz
Whitehall has invested via his green impact fund

Jack Whitehall, said: “What’s not to love about the Lunaz proposition? Whether future-proofing the world’s best classic cars by making them electric or turning polluting trucks into state-of-the-art UEVs, they are making the planet a better place by reducing emissions and stopping perfectly good vehicles going to scrap.

“I’m proud to explain vehicle upcycling in this film to spread the word about the power of this innovative process, which supports the necessary switch from polluting vehicles to clean-air alternatives.”

While Lunaz is best-known for its electric converted classic cars – which include the Aston Martin DB6, Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and Jaguar XK – it has been putting more emphasis lately on its converted bin lorries. They follow the same process, however, with the diesel engine being removed and replaced with an electric powertrain. Lunaz also replaces the truck’s original analogue gauges for a modern 12-inch display which shows range, power usage and navigation data.

David Lorenz, Founder, Lunaz, said: “At Lunaz we create Upcycled Electric Vehicles (UEVs) of all types to save millions of tonnes in embedded carbon and reclaim billions of pounds in lost economic value by breaking the environmentally ruinous replace-with-new cycle.”