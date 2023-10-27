Jack Whitehall puts backing behind EV converter Lunaz

Comedian Jack Whitehall has announced his backing of upcycled electric vehicle company Lunaz.

Whitehall has invested in the Silverstone-based company – which also counts former professional footballer David Beckham as one of its key investors – via his green impact fund, with the additional finances used to help Lunaz’s process of vehicle upcycling which takes passenger and industrial vehicles destined for scrap and removes their petrol or diesel engine and replaces it with a battery-powered setup instead.

Jack Whitehall, said: “What’s not to love about the Lunaz proposition? Whether future-proofing the world’s best classic cars by making them electric or turning polluting trucks into state-of-the-art UEVs, they are making the planet a better place by reducing emissions and stopping perfectly good vehicles going to scrap.

“I’m proud to explain vehicle upcycling in this film to spread the word about the power of this innovative process, which supports the necessary switch from polluting vehicles to clean-air alternatives.”

While Lunaz is best-known for its electric converted classic cars – which include the Aston Martin DB6, Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and Jaguar XK – it has been putting more emphasis lately on its converted bin lorries. They follow the same process, however, with the diesel engine being removed and replaced with an electric powertrain. Lunaz also replaces the truck’s original analogue gauges for a modern 12-inch display which shows range, power usage and navigation data.

David Lorenz, Founder, Lunaz, said: “At Lunaz we create Upcycled Electric Vehicles (UEVs) of all types to save millions of tonnes in embedded carbon and reclaim billions of pounds in lost economic value by breaking the environmentally ruinous replace-with-new cycle.”