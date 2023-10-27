‘Sustainability is a journey’ says Alcantara boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

‘Sustainability is a journey’ says Alcantara boss

By Press Association
Alcantara is used in Alfa Romeo’s latest 33 Stradale
Alcantara is used in Alfa Romeo’s latest 33 Stradale

The path towards true sustainability is a ‘journey’ according to the chairman of Alcantara, one of the leading creators of synthetic textiles.

Alcantara is used throughout the motoring industry, with the suede-like material being adopted by high-end manufacturers such as McLaren, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari for its high-quality feel and soft finish. It’s also vegan thanks to being free from any animal-sourced products.

But Alcantara is also an eco-friendly product and the company has been carbon-neutral since 2009, one of the first companies in the industry to become so.

But Andrea Boragno, chairman of the board of directors for Alcantara and CEO of the company up until August of this year, says that achieving sustainability ‘is a journey’.

“Sustainability is a journey, a very tough journey and sustainability is giving us a lot of challenges.”

Alcantara recently celebrated the 14th anniversary of its Sustainability Report while flagging up carbon offsetting which though ‘a valuable tool to speed up the global fight against climate change’ is not the ‘ultimate solution’ to the issue.

Andrea Boragno
Andrea Boragno was Alcantara CEO from 2004 to 2023

Boragno added: “Our goal is to reduce the part that we are compensating.”

To help progress its eco goals, Alcantara has also developed a range of products created from post-consumer recycled polyester. However, due to its nature, it is very tricky to distinguish recycled polyester from original or ‘virgin’ materials, which is where additional certification comes into play.

“Alcantara has a reputation towards commitment to sustainability. We can provide what others can’t provide.”