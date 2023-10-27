‘Sustainability is a journey’ says Alcantara boss

The path towards true sustainability is a ‘journey’ according to the chairman of Alcantara, one of the leading creators of synthetic textiles.

Alcantara is used throughout the motoring industry, with the suede-like material being adopted by high-end manufacturers such as McLaren, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari for its high-quality feel and soft finish. It’s also vegan thanks to being free from any animal-sourced products.

But Alcantara is also an eco-friendly product and the company has been carbon-neutral since 2009, one of the first companies in the industry to become so.

But Andrea Boragno, chairman of the board of directors for Alcantara and CEO of the company up until August of this year, says that achieving sustainability ‘is a journey’.

“Sustainability is a journey, a very tough journey and sustainability is giving us a lot of challenges.”

Alcantara recently celebrated the 14th anniversary of its Sustainability Report while flagging up carbon offsetting which though ‘a valuable tool to speed up the global fight against climate change’ is not the ‘ultimate solution’ to the issue.

Andrea Boragno was Alcantara CEO from 2004 to 2023

Boragno added: “Our goal is to reduce the part that we are compensating.”

To help progress its eco goals, Alcantara has also developed a range of products created from post-consumer recycled polyester. However, due to its nature, it is very tricky to distinguish recycled polyester from original or ‘virgin’ materials, which is where additional certification comes into play.

“Alcantara has a reputation towards commitment to sustainability. We can provide what others can’t provide.”