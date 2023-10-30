Pothole-related incidents returning to pre-pandemic levels – AA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Pothole-related incidents returning to pre-pandemic levels – AA

By Press Association
EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY MAY 24 File photo dated 11/5/2018 of a car hitting a pothole on a road. Drivers are being urged to report every road surface crack “no matter how small” amid a surge in pothole-related breakdowns. The AA, which issued the plea, said it wants authorities to “understand the true state of our roads”. Issue date: Wednesday May 24, 2023.
EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY MAY 24 File photo dated 11/5/2018 of a car hitting a pothole on a road. Drivers are being urged to report every road surface crack “no matter how small” amid a surge in pothole-related breakdowns. The AA, which issued the plea, said it wants authorities to “understand the true state of our roads”. Issue date: Wednesday May 24, 2023.

Last month was the worst September for pothole-related breakdowns and incidents since 2018 as the AA calls for the savings from HS2 to be used to combat ‘the pothole plague’.

The latest figures from the AA’s Pothole Index show that the breakdown firm attended 47,223 pothole-related incidents last month, which was a 10 per cent increase from September 2021.

So far this year, the AA has attended 458,391 pothole-related incidents – an average of 50,992 per month – and the breakdown assistance provider says that 2023 is on target to exceed 2019’s total of 550,876 incidents.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said; “After a dry start to the month and the hope that our roads would receive some much-needed extra pot-hole maintenance, drivers faced the now familiar challenge of trying to spot potholes lurking beneath the surface of rainwater.

“With family budgets stretched, thousands of drivers have yet again found themselves needing to find extra funds to repair the damage to their car’s tyres, wheels, or suspension components.”

Back in February 2021, councils were allocated a share of £500 million for highways maintenance, arriving as the second of five equal instalments of a £2.5 billion Potholes Fund. Announced as part of the Chancellor’s 2020 budget, the funding is to deliver £500 million a year between 2020/21 and 2024/25.

Cousens added: “The trend of pothole-related breakdowns continues to head in the wrong direction and 2023 still looks to be one of the worst years on record for pothole damage, again highlighting the need for more investment in local roads maintenance funding stronger than ever.

“We know that longer term funding has been pledged from HS2 savings but the Chancellor has the opportunity to give some short-term pothole relief by announcing more cash for roads in his Autumn Statement. There is a financial cost to vehicles damaged by potholes but there can be a cost in lives for those on two wheels damaged by potholes.”