Toyota will bring its Prius to the UK after all

Toyota has confirmed that it will introduce its new Prius to the UK, U-turning on its previous decision to not launch the model here.

The Prius is one of the firm’s best-known models, and was Toyota’s first hybrid model more than 25 years ago. Today, the majority of the cars the firm sells are powered by a hybrid powertrain, ranging from the compact Yaris through to the large Highlander SUV.

The new fifth-generation Prius was revealed last year, with a radically different design to its predecessor. Becoming sleeker, more premium and more advanced, it gained lots of interest, though Toyota initially said it wouldn’t offer the model here.

Toyota originally said the new Prius would not be sold in Britain. (Toyota)

At its reveal in November 2022, the firm said: “We have taken the decision not to introduce the new generation Prius in the UK as the new model represents a very different proposition to its predecessor, alongside a clear shift in UK consumer demand towards more SUV style vehicles.”

The firm added it had sold just 563 new Prius models in the UK in its last full year on sale in 2021, compared to 18,000 examples of the C-HR crossover in the same year.

However, Toyota has now told the PA news agency that the model will in fact be sold in the UK, purely in a plug-in hybrid guise.

There have been five generations of Prius. (Toyota)

The Japanese firm did not cite a reason for the change in decision, but it’s expected that the model’s positive reception elsewhere and the continuing rise in demand for hybrid vehicles account for the change of mind. The Prius’ low CO2 emissions, starting from just 11g/km, will also help to lower Toyota’s fleet average, while the fact it’s sold in other right-hand-drive countries, including Ireland, will help make it easier to bring to market in the UK.

Toyota says full details will be announced at a later date, though it’s expected to command more premium pricing closer to £40,000. Sales are likely to begin in early 2024.