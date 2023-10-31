Toyota will bring its Prius to the UK after all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota will bring its Prius to the UK after all

By Press Association
Toyota has confirmed it will introduce its new Prius to the UK. (Toyota)
Toyota has confirmed that it will introduce its new Prius to the UK, U-turning on its previous decision to not launch the model here.

The Prius is one of the firm’s best-known models, and was Toyota’s first hybrid model more than 25 years ago. Today, the majority of the cars the firm sells are powered by a hybrid powertrain, ranging from the compact Yaris through to the large Highlander SUV.

The new fifth-generation Prius was revealed last year, with a radically different design to its predecessor. Becoming sleeker, more premium and more advanced, it gained lots of interest, though Toyota initially said it wouldn’t offer the model here.

Toyota originally said the new Prius would not be sold in Britain. (Toyota)

At its reveal in November 2022, the firm said: “We have taken the decision not to introduce the new generation Prius in the UK as the new model represents a very different proposition to its predecessor, alongside a clear shift in UK consumer demand towards more SUV style vehicles.”

The firm added it had sold just 563 new Prius models in the UK in its last full year on sale in 2021, compared to 18,000 examples of the C-HR crossover in the same year.

However, Toyota has now told the PA news agency that the model will in fact be sold in the UK, purely in a plug-in hybrid guise.

There have been five generations of Prius. (Toyota)

The Japanese firm did not cite a reason for the change in decision, but it’s expected that the model’s positive reception elsewhere and the continuing rise in demand for hybrid vehicles account for the change of mind. The Prius’ low CO2 emissions, starting from just 11g/km, will also help to lower Toyota’s fleet average, while the fact it’s sold in other right-hand-drive countries, including Ireland, will help make it easier to bring to market in the UK.

Toyota says full details will be announced at a later date, though it’s expected to command more premium pricing closer to £40,000. Sales are likely to begin in early 2024.