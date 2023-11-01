UK Drive: The Honda Civic Type R is one of the best hot hatches ever made

What is it?

The Type R has been a hot hatch legend over the years. (Honda)

If you want a raw and pure hot hatchback – one with front-wheel-drive and a manual gearbox – your choice has slimmed down in recent years. Cupra no longer offers such a thing, Volkswagen’s upcoming Golf GTI is expected to be auto-only and Ford has stopped its Fiesta ST as well.

It might seem the days of the pure hot hatch are over, but Honda isn’t having that just yet, which is why it’s back with the new Civic Type R. This is a name that’s meant business in this segment for more than a quarter of a century, but is that still the case with this new model

What’s new?

The Type R has been fine-tuned in a number of ways. (Honda)

With the rest of Honda’s line-up now switching to being hybrid or electric, the Type R is now its only petrol car, and as a result, it can only be sold in fairly small numbers so as to not make the firm’s CO2 emissions too high.

Honda has toned down the chavtastic styling of the previous model, while working to fine-tune and improve areas that already excelled of the previous car – from the engine to the suspension and even the manual gearshift.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Type R’s engine puts out 325bhp. (Honda)

Like the previous Type R, this new Civic utilises a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, sending drive purely to the front wheels with a six-speed manual gearbox. A range of changes make it the most powerful VTEC turbo yet, however.

We won’t get too nerdy with the changes, but details such as a new straight exhaust system that increases airflow by 13 per cent and an 18 per cent lighter flywheel show the commitment and extensive engineering that have taken place to improve things.

As a result, power increases from 315bhp to 325bhp, while torque stands at 420Nm. Accelerating to 60mph takes just 5.2 seconds, with the Type R possible of 171mph flat out. It isn’t the most efficient, unsurprisingly, with Honda claiming an optimistic 34.4mpg, and 186g/km CO2 emissions.

What’s it like to drive?

The Type R is a sensational drive. (Honda)

The Type R feels like a proper old-school, buzzing hot hatch, and that’s possibly the highest praise we could give it. That VTEC engine is throaty and sounds fantastic on full chat, giving all the power you could ever ask from it. The gearshift is magical, with a relatively short shift and in close proximity to the suede steering wheel meaning equating to an ergonomic masterclass for a performance car.

Perhaps the most astonishing thing about the Type R is the grip levels, though. It is truly remarkable how a front-wheel-drive sticks to the road as well as this, while the balance on offer from the chassis means you can really push the Civic to the redline whatever the weather. If you think you need an all-wheel-drive hot hatch, the Type R could prove otherwise.

For all its raw experience, though, if you stick the Type R in its ‘Comfort’ setting, it becomes far more supple and compliant. We’d not go as far as to say it’s comfortable, but for a hot hatch with as low profile tyres and 19-inch alloys, it’s impressive. There is also a ‘+R’ driving mode for maximum thrills, but it just stiffens the dampers too much for road use.

How does it look?

Few days in the Scottish Borders earlier in the week with the Civic Type R. What a magical car. All-weather grip like I’ve never experienced, unbelievable balance and the sweetest gearshift. Might be £50k, but I still think it’s worth every penny. The best car I’ve ever driven pic.twitter.com/QUoKzWX8nc — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) October 29, 2023

The Civic Type R has never been about subtlety, but the previous model took its sporty looks a bit too far with a wild bodykit that looked more aftermarket. This new model is by no means a shrinking violet, but the toned-down looks is certainly welcome.

We say toned-down, that large spoiler (which fits perfectly in the rear-view mirror to not block visibility) and the triple exhaust system mean it still looks purposeful and aggressive. The bodykit, namely the wide arches, means it’s also 9cm larger than the standard Civic, and at nearly 4.6m long, this is a fairly big car at 30cm longer than a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

What’s it like inside?

Red is used throughout the Type R’s cabin. (Honda)

Red has always been a theme with the Type R and this new model is no exception. Open the type R’s door and you’re greeted by a sea of red. It’s on the seats, the carpets, the mats, the seatbelts and we could go on. For some, it might be a bit much, but it most certainly adds some visual excitement.

Those red suede-trimmed bucket seats are fantastic, offering loads of support and suitable even for tall drivers, yet are still comfortable for longer journeys. This latest Type R’s interior, as with the standard Civic, is a real step forward, with a vastly improved touchscreen and much higher-quality finish throughout.

The Type R’s practicality is impressive as well. Though there are only two seats in the rear, the space on offer, even with those bucket seats, is plentiful. The 410-litre boot is a great size too, and – to give you an idea of the space – we could fit a large mountain bike in the boot with the rear seats folded.

What’s the spec like?

Despite the performance, the Type R is still a very practical car. (Honda)

By and large, the level of equipment you get with the Civic Type R is impressive. You’ve got the easy-to-use new nine-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, digital dials, and a whole load of suede used throughout. The only real thing we think is missing is heated seats, as you even get features like adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring included.

The one slight hiccup with this new Type R is the price, which costs a rather steep £49,995, or above £50,000 if you want it in a colour that isn’t the standard Sonic Grey. It’s a huge amount of money, we’ll admit, though it is worth considering a Volkswagen Golf GTI with a few choice options can easily cost similar.

Verdict

Honda has shown it can make brilliant performance cars over the years, but this Civic Type R is perhaps its best yet. Offering one of the most rewarding and engaging driving experiences of any car on sale, yet still with everyday usability and practicality, it’s everything a hot hatch should be and so much more.

Yes, the price seems a bit steep, but with the days numbered for cars like the Civic Type R, we’d argue it’s worth every single penny of that £50,000, and will likely prove a sound investment as well. It is quite simply exceptional