Triumph revises Tiger 900 range with more power and extra features

By Press Association
(Triumph)
(Triumph)

Triumph has updated its Tiger 900 adventure motorcycle with more power and some extra features.

The new Tiger line-up now includes 900 GT, GT Pro and Rally Pro, with all using an 888cc three-cylinder engine which has 13 per cent more power than before. However, new active safety features – including an upgraded braking system and an emergency deceleration warning system – are now standard across the range.

Tiger 900
(Triumph)

There’s a new seven-inch instrument display with upgraded graphics and a USB-C charging point for devices while Bluetooth connectivity is now standard on all models. Triumph has also made the seat flatter than before to boost comfort, while there’s 20mm of adjustability to ensure that it can seat different heights of riders.

A new damped handlebar mounting system aims to take away some of the road vibration and the exterior has been given a new design with a variety of graphics and colours available.