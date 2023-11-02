Mercedes announces pricing for new E-Class Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mercedes announces pricing for new E-Class Estate

By Press Association
The new E-Class Estate is now on sale. (Mercedes)
The new E-Class Estate is now on sale. (Mercedes)

The new Mercedes E-Class Estate has gone on sale, with a range of different versions and engines available to suit buyers.

The Estate model goes on sale a few months after the standard saloon version, with prices starting from £57,930.

The new E-Class Estate comes with more modern styling than its predecessor, with design details inspired by Mercedes’ electric models. This new car is also larger than its predecessor, while is available with an optional ‘Superscreen’, which includes a glass touchscreen in the dashboard for the front passenger, though it’s not visible to the driver so as to not cause distraction.

The plug-in hybrid model can travel for a claimed 69 miles on electric. (Mercedes)

At launch, there will be a choice of three versions – a 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol (E200), a 194bhp 2.0-litre diesel (E220d) and an E300e plug-in hybrid, which joins a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined 309bhp. It also packs a large 25.4kWh battery, which allows for a claimed range of ‘up to 69 miles’.

Prices start from £57,930 for the AMG Line, with standard equipment including 18-inch alloy wheels, a 14.4-inch touchscreen, electric boot and heated front seats.

An AMG Line Advanced trim is available from £61,175, and brings larger 19-inch alloy wheels, along with a 360-degree camera and augmented-reality satellite navigation. Above this, the AMG Line Premium brings the aforementioned Superscreen, along with a 21-speaker Burmester sound system. This costs from £64,055.

The E-Class can be had with an optional passenger touchscreen. (Mercedes)

At the top of the range is the AMG Line Premium Plus, which features 20-inch alloy wheels, massaging seats and a panoramic sunroof for a £69,640 starting price.

The new E-Class Estate is now on sale, with first deliveries expected in early 2024.