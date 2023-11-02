Pair of unused supercar ‘twins’ up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair of unused supercar ‘twins’ up for sale

By Press Association
The two supercars are worth a combined £10m. (Romans International)
The two supercars are worth a combined £10m. (Romans International)

Two of the most famous supercars from the noughties are being sold for a combined £10m, and have never been driven.

The Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12 are said to come from a ‘noteworthy UK collection’, and despite each being nearly 20 years old, are being sold with ‘delivery mileage’. Described as being new, the Enzo has just 142 miles on the clock, while the MC20 has 207.

Named after the late Ferrari founder, who died in 1988, the Enzo came along in 2002 and used a 6.0-litre V12 engine and took various inspiration from F1 cars at the time. Just 400 were produced.

The Maserati MC12 is one of just 50 ever produced. (Romans International)

The Maserati MC12 is even rarer than the Enzo, with just 50 of these supercars ever made in 2004 and 2005. Essentially a twin to the Ferrari, it signalled the start of Maserati’s return to motor racing, using a similar V12 engine, but with more outlandish bodywork that made it a foot longer than the Enzo. In fact, at 5.14m in length, it’s larger in footprint than a Range Rover.

The two cars are being sold by Romans International, based in Banstead, Surrey. Though the firm won’t say the individual prices, it says the pair are ‘expected to sell for around £10m’.

Tom Jaconelli, director at Romans International, said: “The sale of these cars is not merely a transaction but the next evolution of their journey as historically important collectable cars.

“Whether for the discerning enthusiast or the visionary investor, the Maserati MC12 and Ferrari Enzo are not merely cars, but artistry and history on wheels, each bearing the legacy and the pinnacle of contemporary technology of two of the most emotive automotive brands in the world.”