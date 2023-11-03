Sultan of Brunei’s stretched Range Rover once used by Mike Tyson heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sultan of Brunei’s stretched Range Rover once used by Mike Tyson heads to auction

By Press Association
The Range Rover got Tyson around Glasgow before his fight (Iconic Auctioneers)
A stretched Range Rover once owned by the Sultan of Brunei and used by Mike Tyson as transport around Glasgow before his fight at Hampden Park is going under the hammer at auction.

The Sultan of Brunei is known for his extensive car collection and converted the Range Rover for his brother, Prince Jefri, with the work undertaken costing £135,000 and taking nine months to complete. Based on an end-of-the-line 1994 Range Rover LSE, the conversion was completed by Townley Cross Country Vehicles which added two additional fixed Range Rover doors in the middle and raised the roof by eight inches.

Sultan of Brunei Range Rover
The interior was kitted out with the latest tech (Iconic Auctioneers)

A laminated sunroof was also fitted alongside tinted windows and a one-piece opening tailgate while the interior was kitted out with a variety of high-end features such as two remote control eight-inch television screens with VHS recorder. Full air conditioning and three seats at the back.

The exterior was then finished in ‘Mason’ black with the inside covered in Oxblood leather with black piping.

Sultan of Brunei Range Rover
An extra set of doors was installed to the stretched Range Rover (Iconic Auctioneers)

How Mike Tyson came into the picture starts back in June 2000, when the former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion used the stretched Range Rover to get around Glasgow before his fight in Hampden Park against Lou Savarese. Press cuttings of Tyson and the car are included with the sale, which is being hosted by Iconic Auctioneers at the NEC Classic Motor Show Sale on November 11 and 12.

The Range Rover has now covered just 16,976 miles in total and has recently been serviced and MOT’d to make it ready to drive right away. It’s accompanied by an estimate of between £30,000 and £40,000.