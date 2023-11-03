Volkswagen reveals first details of upcoming Crafter

Volkswagen has released a series of initial sketches and details about its upcoming Crafter van.

More than 354,000 Crafters have been delivered worldwide, with Volkswagen’s largest van serving as the basis for a variety of different models including the Grand California camper van. Now, it is being given an ‘extensive technical update’, according to Volkswagen, with a new forward cabin added alongside extra assist systems.

Inside, there’s a large new screen with updated software

The key upgrade to the Crafter is the 10.3-inch infotainment display which can be optionally upgraded to a 12.9-inch system. It’s running Volkswagen’s latest MIB software, too, bringing clearer graphics than before alongside easy-to-use menus. There’s also a new touch bar at the bottom which controls heating and ventilation, though drivers can also adjust the temperature via backlit touch sliders beneath the screen.

For the first time, the Crafter is kitted out with Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit system, too. As with other models in the firm’s line-up, this replaces the standard dials with a configurable screen which can be used to show a number of different readouts.

The handbrake and gear selector have also been redesigned on the new Crafter, with an electronic parking brake switch now located between the instruments and the infotainment system. Volkswagen says that this frees up extra space and helps to make it easier to access the rear portion of the van – something that most camper van drivers frequently do. New USB-C replace the older USB-A sockets and there’s also wireless charging pads for keeping smartphones topped up.

The Crafter will now come equipped with a variety of assistance systems, including a blind spot monitoring system that can alert the driver to the presence of pedestrians or cyclists in their blind spot, alongside a new moving-off information system which can tell the driver if there are any pedestrians in front of the van when driving away.

Volkswagen has stated that pre-sales of the new Crafter will start in April 2024, with full pricing released closer to that time.