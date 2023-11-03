Volkswagen reveals first details of upcoming Crafter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen reveals first details of upcoming Crafter

By Press Association
The new Crafter features more technology than before
The new Crafter features more technology than before

Volkswagen has released a series of initial sketches and details about its upcoming Crafter van.

More than 354,000 Crafters have been delivered worldwide, with Volkswagen’s largest van serving as the basis for a variety of different models including the Grand California camper van. Now, it is being given an ‘extensive technical update’, according to Volkswagen, with a new forward cabin added alongside extra assist systems.

Volkswagen Crafter
Inside, there’s a large new screen with updated software

The key upgrade to the Crafter is the 10.3-inch infotainment display which can be optionally upgraded to a 12.9-inch system. It’s running Volkswagen’s latest MIB software, too, bringing clearer graphics than before alongside easy-to-use menus. There’s also a new touch bar at the bottom which controls heating and ventilation, though drivers can also adjust the temperature via backlit touch sliders beneath the screen.

For the first time, the Crafter is kitted out with Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit system, too. As with other models in the firm’s line-up, this replaces the standard dials with a configurable screen which can be used to show a number of different readouts.

The handbrake and gear selector have also been redesigned on the new Crafter, with an electronic parking brake switch now located between the instruments and the infotainment system. Volkswagen says that this frees up extra space and helps to make it easier to access the rear portion of the van – something that most camper van drivers frequently do. New USB-C replace the older USB-A sockets and there’s also wireless charging pads for keeping smartphones topped up.

The Crafter will now come equipped with a variety of assistance systems, including a blind spot monitoring system that can alert the driver to the presence of pedestrians or cyclists in their blind spot, alongside a new moving-off information system which can tell the driver if there are any pedestrians in front of the van when driving away.

Volkswagen has stated that pre-sales of the new Crafter will start in April 2024, with full pricing released closer to that time.