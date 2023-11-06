First Ride: Honda’s Transalp is here for those big-distance adventures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Ride: Honda’s Transalp is here for those big-distance adventures

By Press Association
Gold wheels contrast the Transalp’s main colours nicely
What is it?

Honda now has a wide range of high-riding bikes

The adventure motorcycle segment is showing no signs of lessening in popularity. Much like crossovers and SUVs in the car world, when it comes to life on two wheels it seems that sitting up high and having a little extra go-anywhere capability is a real hot topic at the moment. Honda has huge heritage in this area, but its latest offering – the Transalp – aims to build the success of the 1980s original while appealing to a newer audience.

It pinches the engine from the recent – and very good – Hornet, but transplants it into a more adventure-focused, long-distance bodystyle. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

What’s new?

At speed the Transalp feels really composed

It’s not just the engine that the Transalp borrows from the Hornet – it’s got the same frame, too. However, Honda has beefed it up a touch to ensure that it can cope when you turn away from the main road while, obviously, there’s a far higher-up seating position alongside increased suspension travel and upgraded brakes for better stopping power.

What’s it designed to do? Well, whereas the Hornet has a more on-road focus with an attention towards those favourite twisty roads on a Sunday, the Transalp is designed for longer days in the saddle with the occasional venture off-road. Plus a relatively lightweight construction should help to make this Honda relatively cheap to run.

What’s it powered by?

The engine is in the Transalp is shared with the Hornet

The 755cc parallel twin engine which played such a starring role in the Hornet takes the leading role in the Transalp and it’s no less impressive in this application. With 91bhp it’s not completely overburdened with power – and means it can be restricted for A2 licence holders – while 75Nm of torque delivered at 7,250rpm encourages you to spike the engine a little harder to get the best from it.

A six-speed transmission ensures you’ve got a top gear to maintain a steady, comfortable cruise, while Showa front forks with 200mm of travel ensure that even the worst bumps can be dealt with happily. You’ve also got four riding modes – Standard, Sport, Rain and Gravel – to easily and quickly tweak the bike’s settings depending on the scenario. There’s also an individual ‘User’ mode where you can pick and choose from the various settings.

What’s it like to ride?

The Transalp might look like a big, intimidating bike to ride but it’s actually got a very friendly seat height – at 5”11 this tester had no problem putting both feet down when at a stop. It means that, right from the start, it feels as if you’re sat more ‘in’ the bike rather than ‘on’ it and this will surely go down a treat with shorter riders or those who feel anxious about riding a larger bike.