New Mercedes CLE Coupe to start from £46,605

By Press Association
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé, Exterieur: AMG-Line, graphitgrau magno; Interieur: AMG-Line, Nappaleder Tonkabraun Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé, exterior: AMG line, graphite grey magno; interior: AMG line, nappa leather tonka brown
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé, Exterieur: AMG-Line, graphitgrau magno; Interieur: AMG-Line, Nappaleder Tonkabraun Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé, exterior: AMG line, graphite grey magno; interior: AMG line, nappa leather tonka brown

The new Mercedes CLE Coupe has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £46,605.

Blending together features from the C-Class and E-Class, the new CLE Coupe will be available with a range of engines from launch including four- and six-cylinder petrol alongside a four-cylinder diesel, while a plug-in hybrid will be added ‘at a later date’, according to Mercedes.

Mercedes CLE Coupe
The main screen uses the latest software Mercedes has to offer

All versions get plenty of standard equipment, however, with highlights including an 11.9-inch central display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It all runs the third generation of the Mercedes MBUX infotainment system, too, which adds greater functionality and improved voice control features. Plus, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be accessed wirelessly.

The range of specifications available with the CLE Coupe kicks off with AMG Line, which adds 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control and LED headlights with adaptive high-beam assist.