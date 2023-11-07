Porsche showcases new Panamera’s interior ahead of upcoming reveal

Porsche has given a closer look at the interior of its new Panamera prior to the car’s full reveal on November 24.

The new generation of Panamera will take many cues from the current Taycan electric vehicle, which is being reflected in its interior. It has a far more digital-focused feel than the previous generation, with one of the key new features being larger screens. There’s now a 12.6-inch screen ahead of the driver, coupled with a 12.3-inch infotainment setup and a separate 10.9-inch touchscreen ahead of the passenger where they’ll be able to access media and nav functions.

The Panamera will be available with a leather-free interior for the first time

The digital display itself also features a clearer layout than before, with all key elements ‘grouped together’ to make them easier to access. Porsche says that this ‘simplifies the operation of the Panamera’.

Some additional space has been created by replacing the old gear stick with a new toggle-style control at the side of the steering wheel, while the old starter ‘key’ has been replaced by a more modern stop/start button. It means there’s now a larger storage area in between the driver and passenger with two large cupholders also available there.

The Panamera will continue to focus on providing plenty of rear-seat space

Porsche has kitted the Panamera out with continuous ambient lighting along the entire centre dashboard while extra foam padding has been added to the seats to make them more comfortable. For the first time, Porsche will also be offering the Panamera with a leather-free upholstery option, combining animal-free materials such as Race-Tex and Pepita – with the latter incorporating Porsche’s classic houndstooth print.