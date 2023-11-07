Royal Enfield pushes for the future with electric Himalayan prototype

Royal Enfield has unveiled a new ‘testbed’ electric model based around its new Himalayan.

Revealed at the Eicma show in Milan, Italy, the design concept has been designed to show ‘new expressions of sustainable exploration for the future’. Enfield hasn’t disclosed a full electric range of the Himalayan but has stated that the battery housing does work as a primary structural element while recyclable Organic Flax Fibre has been used to create the composite bodywork.

The battery pack is central to the bike’s structure

Enfield says that the goal of the project ‘was not to see how many batteries could be squeezed into a motorcycle’ but instead there was a focus on allowing riders to feel closer to the environment around them due to the lack of engine and exhaust sound. It has already been tested extensively in the Himalayas, while wind tunnel testing has been undertaken to ensure that it rides as efficiently as possible.

Enfield hasn’t confirmed official specifications for the electric model

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, said: “At Royal Enfield, our Electric Mobility team is powered by the objective of preserving the quintessential Royal Enfield DNA and extending that into our creative ideas and designs for electric motorcycles as well.

The Electric Himalayan concept motorcycle is an outcome of this pursuit, as purpose and innovation meet distinct Royal Enfield design and character. The motorcycle is only just a part of a much bigger sustainable ecosystem of exploration and adventure that we are working on in the Himalayas.”