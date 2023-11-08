Demand for used cars sees popular models appreciate in value as they age

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Demand for used cars sees popular models appreciate in value as they age

By Press Association
The Aygo is one of the most in-demand used cars
The Aygo is one of the most in-demand used cars

Demand for certain used cars is so strong that their values are going up as they age, a new survey has found.

AA Cars compared the average price of three- and five-year-old models in the third quarter of 2021 with those from the same period this year and found that the values of some vehicles have risen despite them getting older.

In all, seven of the UK’s most popular used cars have seen their prices rise over the past two years.

The Toyota Aygo came out on top in terms of appreciation, with five-year-old examples worth 15.7 per cent more than three-year-old versions in 2021. A three-year-old Aygo bought in the third quarter of 2021 was worth £8,331 on average – but the same car at five years old is worth £9,636 this year.

The second most-popular car was the Vauxhall Corsa. The price of this model at three years olf in 2021 was £8,754, but the price of a five-year-old version in 2023 came in at £9,791 – an increase of 11.9 per cent.

Mark Oakley, Director of AA Cars, comments: “With the exception of some classic vehicles, we rarely see cars increase in value as they age. Yet persistent supply shortages mean some of the most in-demand models are still appreciating even as they sit on the driveway.

“This includes the Ford Fiesta, which consistently tops the list of the UK’s most popular cars, and the trendy city car the Fiat 500.

“Used cars less than three years old have often been bought on finance, and many have had just one owner — meaning they are often in good condition, and could be a great choice for drivers seeking value for money.”