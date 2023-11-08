Peugeot’s new e-Rifter debuts with striking design and 199-mile range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peugeot’s new e-Rifter debuts with striking design and 199-mile range

By Press Association
The e-Rifter has a far more striking design than before
Peugeot has unveiled its new e-Rifter, bringing a range of enhancements and a bold new look to the practical electric MPV.

Underneath, the e-Rifter utilises a 50kWh battery paired with an electric motor. This setup vastly improves the e-Rifter’s range, with this latest model able to deliver a claimed 199 miles between trips to the plug, compared with the 172 miles of the previous version.

It’s capable of charging at speeds of up to 100kW, too, meaning a zero to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in 30 minutes. Use a 7.4kW home wallbox and a full charge will take seven and a half hours.

Peugeot e-Rifter
The batteries are placed low down to help the e-Rifter deliver plenty of space

The exterior of the e-Rifter has been completely redesigned, too, adding in a new front grille with Peugeot’s latest ‘shield’ badge alongside new headlights with a new interpretation of the French brand’s ‘claw’ design. New Sirkka Green and Kiami Blue colours help to make the e-Rifter look more distinguished than before, too.

Inside, the e-Rifter features Peugeot’s latest i-Cockput setup which can be fitted with a 10-inch central display while a variety of assistance systems – including driver drowsiness alert and lane keep assist – come fitted as standard.