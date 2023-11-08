Peugeot’s new e-Rifter debuts with striking design and 199-mile range

Peugeot has unveiled its new e-Rifter, bringing a range of enhancements and a bold new look to the practical electric MPV.

Underneath, the e-Rifter utilises a 50kWh battery paired with an electric motor. This setup vastly improves the e-Rifter’s range, with this latest model able to deliver a claimed 199 miles between trips to the plug, compared with the 172 miles of the previous version.

It’s capable of charging at speeds of up to 100kW, too, meaning a zero to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in 30 minutes. Use a 7.4kW home wallbox and a full charge will take seven and a half hours.

The batteries are placed low down to help the e-Rifter deliver plenty of space

The exterior of the e-Rifter has been completely redesigned, too, adding in a new front grille with Peugeot’s latest ‘shield’ badge alongside new headlights with a new interpretation of the French brand’s ‘claw’ design. New Sirkka Green and Kiami Blue colours help to make the e-Rifter look more distinguished than before, too.

Inside, the e-Rifter features Peugeot’s latest i-Cockput setup which can be fitted with a 10-inch central display while a variety of assistance systems – including driver drowsiness alert and lane keep assist – come fitted as standard.

The e-Rifter will also be available in two wheelbase lengths – Standard and Long – with the option of five or seven seats respectively. Sliding side doors provide easy access to the cabin, too, while an opening rear window hatch is available on GT specification cars.

The 775-litre boot also provides plenty of space, while Long versions can offer up to 4,000 litres of luggage room with all seats folded flat and the area loaded up to the roof.

Peugeot hasn’t released pricing or specifications for the new e-Rifter as yet, but it’s expected to do so shortly.