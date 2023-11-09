New Volkswagen ID.7 launches priced from £55,570

Volkswagen’s new flagship electric car – the ID.7 – has gone on sale in the UK priced from £55,570.

Equipped with a 77kWh battery, the ID.7 can return a claimed range of up to 384 miles – though a larger battery version is expected to join the range soon and is claimed to deliver 430 miles between trips to the plug. A more practical Tourer version of the ID.7 is also set to join the range in 2024.

The new ID.7 is now available to order in the UK

Initially, the ID.7 will only be available in Pro Launch Edition specification, which brings a high level of standard equipment and technology. There’s a new 15-inch central infotainment display with Volkswagen’s latest software which is combined with a head-up display to provide all kinds of information to the driver.

In response to customer feedback about other ID models, the ID.7 now features backlit sliders for the temperature. On other ID vehicles these aren’t lit up, so they can prove tricky to use at night.

Say hello to the estate version of the all-electric ID.7, the brand new ID.7 Tourer. Coming in 2024.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cYsf6jJl7P — Volkswagen UK (@UKVolkswagen) October 30, 2023

The ID.7 also features a full panoramic sunroof with smart glass, which can be turned from opaque to transparent at the push of a button or via voice control. Volkswagen has also aimed to boost the comfort levels of the ID.7 with new optional ergoActive seats, which incorporate a number of massage functions and automatic air conditioning. They can deliver an ‘advanced activation function’ to help ease spine pain during a journey.

Buyers of the ID.7 between November 9, 2023 and January 2, 2024 can receive a free Ohme wall charger, too, or £750 in charging credit from We Charge by Eli.