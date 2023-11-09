Mini Countryman John Cooper Works revealed as sporty 296bhp crossover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mini Countryman John Cooper Works revealed as sporty 296bhp crossover

By Press Association
The John Cooper Works heads up the Mini line-up. (Mini)
Mini has revealed the flagship version of its new Countryman SUV line-up – the John Cooper Works.

The new, third-generation Countryman was only revealed in September, with Mini offering petrol versions alongside new electric models that are capable of up to 287 miles from a charge.

In previous generations, the sporty John Cooper Works version has arrived late in the model’s lifetime, but that isn’t the case with this new car, which will arrive early in 2024 alongside the regular petrol and electric versions.

The John Cooper Works packs 296bhp. (Mini)

Powering the John Cooper Works is a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, slightly down on the 302bhp the previous car offered. Mini claims a 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. It also comes as standard with all-wheel-drive, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox also being utilised.

Aside from the engine, the Countryman John Cooper Works boasts upgraded brakes with red callipers, along with a performance exhaust system with four pipes, which can have a ‘sound extension’ that pumps further noise into the cabin through the speakers. There’s also a bespoke suspension setup with stiffer springs and dampers to enhance the driving experience.

To separate it from the standard Countryman, the John Cooper Works gets a unique look with the brand’s classic black, red and white colour scheme. There’s a specific lighting signature, while a sportier gloss black grille is used too. Red detailing on the C-pillar helps to separate the body colour from the contrasting roof too.

Inside, like the standard Countryman, there is a minimalist look, with an OLED touchscreen dominating the cabin, with sports seats and red detailing helping to give the model more of a dynamic feel.

The third-generation Countryman gets a bolder look than its predecessor, while also growing in size – being 6cm taller and 13cm longer than the old car – to help make room for a more compact Mini crossover, due in 2024, called the Aceman.

Prices for the new Mini Countryman John Cooper Works start from £41,520, with the model available to reserve now. First deliveries are expected in the first half of 2024.