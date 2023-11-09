Polestar targets ‘extreme’ fast charging while expanding vehicle-to-grid projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Polestar targets ‘extreme’ fast charging while expanding vehicle-to-grid projects

By Press Association
Polestar is targeting a new ‘extreme’ rate of electric charging
Polestar is developing a new ‘extreme fast charging’ system which could add 100 miles of range to an electric car in five minutes.

Developed in collaboration with battery developer StoreDot, the technology has been designed to be integrated into battery packs ‘that are already available’, rather than relying on brand-new battery systems.

Initially shown today (November 9) at the Polestar Day event, technology is expected to be integrated into a Polestar 5 prototype next year.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO, says: “Polestar has been one of our key investors and collaborators as we develop our XFC technology. Next year we’ll show how a full-scale battery module developed by Polestar with this revolutionary technology can be charged. Charging anxiety will soon be a thing of the past.”

Polestar is also developing further vehicle-to-grid (V2G) projects in its native Sweden to ‘find potential business models for V2G and trial tangible use cases that can be scalable and applicable across regions’.

Vehicle-to-grid technology is a new smart system which allows an electric car to feed energy stored in its batteries back to the grid. It can be used to iron out peak times of demand for energy by using the electric car as a power source and could be a way for owners to make money on their electricity by selling it back to the supplier during times of high demand.

Polestar is currently developing a ‘Virtual Power Plant’ – or VPP – that links all participating Polestar 3 vehicles. In doing so, it can determine how much the capacity of the connected batteries is and can then start or pause the feeding of energy back from the vehicles into the grid during peak times. Polestar says that it could help owners ‘monetise their EV while it’s parked’, too.

Polestar Charging
Vehicle to grid charging could help even out energy supply during peak times

The owner would simply need to plug their vehicle into their home charger and the software will be able to manage the feeding of energy between car and grid.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Vehicle-to-grid has the potential to not only benefit individual customers, but whole communities. The average car is parked 90% of the time. With the bi-directional charging capabilities of Polestar 3 and the Polestar VPP, we can explore business models and community solutions that can unlock the true potential of V2G and enable owners to support the energy transition when they don’t need their car for driving.”