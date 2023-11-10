Vauxhall’s smallest electric van gets longer range and price cut for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vauxhall’s smallest electric van gets longer range and price cut for 2024

By Press Association
The Combo has had a refresh for 2024. (Vauxhall_
Vauxhall has revealed an updated version of its most compact Combo van, which arrives as part of a fully-refreshed line-up of commercial vehicles at the firm.

The Combo now features Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front-end styling, which has been rolled out across its car line-up already and wraps the LED lights and Vauxhall emblem behind a gloss black panel. It also boasts clever ‘Intelli-Lux’ Matrix LED headlights, which is a class-first in the compact van segment.

While Vauxhall will continue to sell its Combo with diesel engines under the bonnet, the highlight is the electric version. Thanks to a new 50kWh battery, Vauxhall claims a range of up to 205 miles – 30 miles more than its predecessor. The same electric motor producing 134bhp and 270Nm of torque as the outgoing version is fitted, with Vauxhall saying a zero to 80 per cent charge can be completed in ‘less than 30 minutes’ on a 100kW DC rapid charger.

The Combo now boasts a range of up to 205 miles. (Vauxhall)

Top-spec versions of the updated Combo will also use an upgraded 10-inch touchscreen running on a new operating system, which also includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vauxhall has also announced a significant price cut on the electric versions, which now starts from £28,550 (excluding VAT), which is a saving of £4,450 compared to the outgoing van. Diesel models are available from £20,850, also excluding VAT.

Electric versions of the Vauxhall Combo are also produced at a factory in Ellesmere Port, Merseyside, which is previously where the Astra was produced.

Vauxhall has also cut the price of the Combo Electric. (Vauxhall)

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall is the UK’s leading electric van brand and this latest iteration of Combo will build on that success thanks to its increased range, bold design and upgraded technology and interior, and we are proud that it will be manufactured at our Ellesmere Port facility here in the UK.”

Sales for the updated Vauxhall Combo will start before the end of the year, with full pricing and specifications also confirmed at that time.

Vauxhall, alongside the wider Stellantis group that this firm is part of, is refreshing its full commercial vehicle line-up as it looks to grow its van sales over the coming years.