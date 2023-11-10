Vauxhall’s smallest electric van gets longer range and price cut for 2024

Vauxhall has revealed an updated version of its most compact Combo van, which arrives as part of a fully-refreshed line-up of commercial vehicles at the firm.

The Combo now features Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front-end styling, which has been rolled out across its car line-up already and wraps the LED lights and Vauxhall emblem behind a gloss black panel. It also boasts clever ‘Intelli-Lux’ Matrix LED headlights, which is a class-first in the compact van segment.

While Vauxhall will continue to sell its Combo with diesel engines under the bonnet, the highlight is the electric version. Thanks to a new 50kWh battery, Vauxhall claims a range of up to 205 miles – 30 miles more than its predecessor. The same electric motor producing 134bhp and 270Nm of torque as the outgoing version is fitted, with Vauxhall saying a zero to 80 per cent charge can be completed in ‘less than 30 minutes’ on a 100kW DC rapid charger.

The Combo now boasts a range of up to 205 miles. (Vauxhall)

Top-spec versions of the updated Combo will also use an upgraded 10-inch touchscreen running on a new operating system, which also includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vauxhall has also announced a significant price cut on the electric versions, which now starts from £28,550 (excluding VAT), which is a saving of £4,450 compared to the outgoing van. Diesel models are available from £20,850, also excluding VAT.

Electric versions of the Vauxhall Combo are also produced at a factory in Ellesmere Port, Merseyside, which is previously where the Astra was produced.

Vauxhall has also cut the price of the Combo Electric. (Vauxhall)

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall is the UK’s leading electric van brand and this latest iteration of Combo will build on that success thanks to its increased range, bold design and upgraded technology and interior, and we are proud that it will be manufactured at our Ellesmere Port facility here in the UK.”

Sales for the updated Vauxhall Combo will start before the end of the year, with full pricing and specifications also confirmed at that time.

Vauxhall, alongside the wider Stellantis group that this firm is part of, is refreshing its full commercial vehicle line-up as it looks to grow its van sales over the coming years.