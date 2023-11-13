First Drive: Is the ID.7 a fitting electric flagship for Volkswagen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Drive: Is the ID.7 a fitting electric flagship for Volkswagen?

By Press Association
The ID.7 feels very refined at cruising speeds
What is it?

Volkswagen ID.7
The ID.7 takes its place at the top of Volkswagen’s ID range

Volkswagen isn’t wasting any time in its move towards an electric future through its wide range of battery-powered ID-badged vehicles while this car – the ID.7 – arrives as its all-singing, all-dancing flagship. Incorporating all of Volkswagen’s latest technology while taking into account some criticism applied to other ID vehicles, the ID.7 has cars like the Tesla Model 3 firmly in its sights, both in terms of in-car features and electric range, too.

But Volkswagen’s ID range has been a little mish-mashed lately, with some features not entirely striking a chord with buyers. Can the ID.7 address these while delivering some cool new systems that can combat Tesla’s most popular model? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Volkswagen ID.7
The rear end of the car has a full-width lightbar

The ID.7 sits on the same MEB platform that you’ll find underpinning cars like the ID.3 and ID.5 – as well as other Volkswagen Group products like the Skoda Enyaq iV – but it’s the first to get a new generation of more efficient electric motors which should, in theory, help the ID.7 to travel further between trips to the plug.

As you can probably see from the images, the ID.7 has also been designed to be as slippery as possible. Plus, with a long wheelbase and plenty of space between each axle, it’s also here to provide loads of interior space with a good degree of legroom – two features which are key to success in the Chinese segment, which this car will launch in first of all alongside Europe.

What’s under the bonnet?

Volkswagen ID.7
The gear selector is mounted on the steering wheel column

The ID.7 uses an electric drive setup which is recognisable across the Volkswagen Group range of EVs, but in this application, it has been made even more efficient. You’re getting 282bhp from a single electric motor, while a heady 545Nm of torque contributes to a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds. All in, the ID.7 will do 112mph.

A 77kWh battery allows for a range of up to 384 miles, too, but if you’re after more miles between top-ups then it’s worth hanging on for a bigger-battery version due in 2024 which will return up to 430 miles. However, this ‘regular’ ID.7’s maximum charging rate of 175kW means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in as little as 28 minutes. Volkswagen claims that when charging at this maximum speed, 127 miles of range could be added in 10 minutes too.

What’s it like to drive?

The ID.7 has some of those classic saloon car traits that you’d be after regardless of the powertrain. It’s quiet – both at low and high speeds – while when you’re on the motorway the ride quality is great, only turning sharp when you’re moving around town where potholes do tend to upset it slightly. The steering has some decent weight to it, too, and there’s more than enough performance on offer regardless of the situation. It’s the refinement which really shines through, however, and the whole car feels very well executed from behind the wheel.