Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volvo’s EM90 is an electric MPV with 458 miles of range

By Press Association
The EM90 has a fully electric powertrain
Volvo has unveiled a new practicality-focused MPV which can deliver up to 458 miles of range on a full charge.

The new EM90, which is set to launch in China before heading to other markets, aims to ‘bring a new standard of style to the MPV segment’, according to Volvo, with the interior designed to mirror the look and feel of a living room.

There’s space for six inside

Underneath the EM90 sits a 116kWh battery which enables a range of up to 458 miles under China’s CLTC testing schedule, while 10 to 80 per cent of charge can be added in under 30 minutes.

Inside, the EM90 incorporates seating for six, with the middle row able to slide forward and backward. They also recline electrically and are both heated and ventilated. Plus, a 15.6-inch screen folds down from the car’s roof to create a cinema-like experience inside. Volvo says that the EM90’s variety of screens allows the owner to turn it into a ‘theatre, a meeting room or a bedroom for the rear seats’.

Up front, there’s a 15.4-inch infotainment display for the driver while a 21-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system should provide a high-quality sound.

The exterior of the car features many trademark Volvo features such as the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights, while the Volvo badge itself is large on the nose. Around the back, the car’s name is lit up with the lights designed to reflect the ‘skyline of modern cities’.

Volvo hasn’t yet released an on-sale date for the UK, nor an opening price but it’s expected that these will be announced soon.