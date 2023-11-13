Nine-year-old creates ‘Car of the Future’ after winning competition

A nine-year-old from Oxfordshire has created his own ‘Car of the Future’ based on a Mini Electric after winning a competition.

Oliver Gorrord, from Didcot, was plucked from hundreds of entries as part of a contest run by Mini and Crayola for children aged between four and 10 to predict their car of tomorrow via a submitted drawing.

Oliver with his award-winning design. Credit: Anthony Upton/PA Wire

His design focused on nature, with the exterior of the car featuring different types of animals and foliage. The design, which was submitted by Oliver for the competition, was brought to life via a vinyl wrap that was then applied to the outside of the Mini.

Oliver said: “I like the idea of all cars being electric, as they are better for the environment, animals and the planet. My car is designed as camouflage, so it blends into natural environments.”

The prize didn’t just include his design being realised but a large supply of Crayola art materials for his school as well. He’ll also be visiting Mini’s Plant Oxford site to see how the Mini Electric is made.

Oliver was one of hundreds of children who entered to design their car of the future. Credit: Anthony Upton/PA Wire

Federico Izzo, director of Mini UK & Ireland, said: “Children are renowned for their boundless imagination, and this is evident in the ideas they have presented.

“We had entries which focused on being better for animals, boosting the mood of those around them, helping to save the bees and plenty with a focus on sustainability – the creativity of the designs was fantastic.

“We are excited to bring Oliver’s design to life and hope he will continue to innovate and dream big in the future.”