Nine-year-old creates ‘Car of the Future’ after winning competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nine-year-old creates ‘Car of the Future’ after winning competition

By Press Association
EDITORIAL USE ONLYCompetition winner, Oliver Gorrod, aged 9 from Didcot looks on as a MINI Electric featuring his ‘MINI Minds… with Crayola’ winningPhoto credit should read: Anthony Upton/PA Wire
EDITORIAL USE ONLYCompetition winner, Oliver Gorrod, aged 9 from Didcot looks on as a MINI Electric featuring his ‘MINI Minds… with Crayola’ winningPhoto credit should read: Anthony Upton/PA Wire

A nine-year-old from Oxfordshire has created his own ‘Car of the Future’ based on a Mini Electric after winning a competition.

Oliver Gorrord, from Didcot, was plucked from hundreds of entries as part of a contest run by Mini and Crayola for children aged between four and 10 to predict their car of tomorrow via a submitted drawing.

Mini Competition winner
Oliver with his award-winning design. Credit: Anthony Upton/PA Wire

His design focused on nature, with the exterior of the car featuring different types of animals and foliage. The design, which was submitted by Oliver for the competition, was brought to life via a vinyl wrap that was then applied to the outside of the Mini.

Oliver said: “I like the idea of all cars being electric, as they are better for the environment, animals and the planet. My car is designed as camouflage, so it blends into natural environments.”

The prize didn’t just include his design being realised but a large supply of Crayola art materials for his school as well. He’ll also be visiting Mini’s Plant Oxford site to see how the Mini Electric is made.

Mini competition winner
Oliver was one of hundreds of children who entered to design their car of the future. Credit: Anthony Upton/PA Wire

Federico Izzo, director of Mini UK & Ireland, said: “Children are renowned for their boundless imagination, and this is evident in the ideas they have presented.

“We had entries which focused on being better for animals, boosting the mood of those around them, helping to save the bees and plenty with a focus on sustainability – the creativity of the designs was fantastic.

“We are excited to bring Oliver’s design to life and hope he will continue to innovate and dream big in the future.”