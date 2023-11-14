This Ferrari 250 GTO just sold for £42m at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

This Ferrari 250 GTO just sold for £42m at auction

By Press Association
The 250 GTO was the only one owned and raced by Ferrari when new. (RM Sotheby’s)
The 250 GTO was the only one owned and raced by Ferrari when new. (RM Sotheby’s)

A Ferrari 250 GTO became the second-most expensive car sold at auction when it went under the hammer yesterday (November 13) in New York.

Achieving a figure of $51.7m (£42.1m), including fees, the 1962 Ferrari 330 LM/250 GTO is one of the most celebrated models from the Italian firm, with only 36 produced. Famous owners include fashion designer Ralph Lauren and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.

Becoming the most expensive Ferrari to ever go under the hammer, it exceeded the previous record of $48.4m (£39.4m) for a separate Ferrari 250 GTO sold in 2018. Despite the huge figure, it is still a long way off the overall auction record of $142m (£115m) that was achieved for a Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, previously owned by the official Mercedes museum, at a private auction in 2022.

Just 36 examples of the 250 GTO have been produced, with famous owners including Ralph Lauren. (RM Sotheby’s)

This 250 GTO, chassis number 3765, is the only example raced by Scuderia Ferrari itself, competing at in-period events such as the Nurburgring 1000km and the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans. it was originally configured as a 330 LM, before being converted to a 250 GTO in 1962.

Offered for sale for the first time in 40 years, it was previously owned by a chairman of the Ferrari Club of America.

The 250 GTO was sold by RM Sotheby’s as part of a week of sales dedicated to ‘Modern and Contemporary Art’– rather than a conventional car auction – in New York yesterday.

Gord Duff, global head of auctions at Sotheby’s, said: “Celebrating this sale during Sotheby’s marquee week highlights the unparalleled stature of this Ferrari as one of the world’s most desirable objects.

“The result, achieved through collaboration between Ferrari, RM Sotheby’s, and Sotheby’s, echoes our mutual pursuit of perfection – mirroring the very ethos Enzo Ferrari embodied when designing this car.

“Fetching $51.7m [£42.1m], this transaction adds a new chapter to a vehicle with an unmatched legacy. Now, it ranks among the most expensive cars sold at auction, a true testament to its singular place in history.”