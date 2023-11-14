UK Drive: Can the Mercedes-AMG SL63 blend old-school mechanicals with modern touches?

What is it?

The fabric roof helps save weight

It’s been a car of new features, this SL. It ditched the famous folding hard top roof of its predecessor while taking a three-pronged approach to engines, with a four-cylinder petrol making an appearance as an entry point to the range. But there’s still a desire out there for a roadster with a big, old-school engine – which brings us to this, the SL63.

It’s a brand-new SL powered by the 4.0-litre engine which has become synonymous with AMG products. It’s not long for this earth, either, with many AMG vehicles switching to a four-cylinder instead. Could this be a celebration of one of the most iconic engines of all time? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The 63 tops the SL range

As we’ve touched upon, there have been quite a few firsts for this SL. It’s the first model built with a collaboration between Mercedes and AMG from the very start – rather than AMG re-fettling an existing Mercedes model – which means it’s been designed to be a little sharper and more focused than before.

It’s also got some of the latest technologies that Mercedes has to offer, while that fabric roof shaves weight off the car while retaining the silhouette that you’d expect from a hard-top coupe.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 4.0-litre V8 engine is sublime

Here’s the main event. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine in the SL63 has made a great impact on all manner of Mercedes cars, from the previous generation C63 right the way up to the go-anywhere G-Wagen. In the SL, it’s at one of its most potent outputs, with 577bhp developed alongside a huge 800Nm of torque. There’s all-wheel-drive here too – another SL first – and that helps it to go from 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 196mph.

While known for its performance, this powertrain has never been famed for its efficiency and with a claimed 21.4mpg, it’s the same story here in the SL. In truth, drive the SL in a more spirited fashion and you’ll easily see that figure drop into the early teens – and perilously close to single figures.

What’s it like to drive?

Ride quality is good at higher speeds

The SL has quite a different character to the one which came before it. It’s far sharper and more aggressive, leaning less towards the comfort-orientated approach of its predecessor and more in the direction of a true sports car. The steering is a key driver in this, as it’s much quicker on turn-in than we’ve come to expect from Mercedes cars.

It’s also firmer at slow speeds. However, the SL still has that effortless cruising nature when you’re at higher speeds and, though fabric roofs are usually known for letting in quite a lot of noise and vibration, this version does a good job of reducing the levels of both. And of course, arcing over all of this is the engine, which is just as sparkling here as it has been in other AMG models. Vocal and powerful, it remains one of the best of its time and is worth making the most of while it’s still around.

How does it look?

The V8 is key to the SL experience

The SL is sleeker and appears far lower to the ground than before. It’s far less classically inspired and feels more modern throughout. The folding roof does a great job of maintaining a streamlined silhouette when it’s in place, too, and it can be opened and closed in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 37mph – so it’s easy to operate in the event of a sudden downpour.

Around the back, the SL tapers into an almost boat-like rear end with a long washboard of a boot. It almost – whisper it – takes a leaf out of Porsche’s design book and from the rear in particular feels quite close to the 911.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin is focused around the driver

The SL isn’t a value-focused model in the slightest – our test car came in at a whopping £173,325 after extras – but there are some areas which feel a little cheaper. The fitment of the main touchscreen isn’t all that convincing, though you can tilt it forward and aft to help when there’s sunlight directly above you. Some plastics don’t quite feel up to the standard of a car like this either.

But there are other great aspects. The seats themselves are comfortable and supportive, while the digital screens themselves are really clear and easy to read. Though there are rear seats in the SL, you couldn’t fit adults in them – they’re only really suited for smaller children or for use as extra storage beyond the 213-litre boot, which is actually quite deep and usefully shaped.

What’s the spec like?

Clever ‘Airscarf’ systems blow warm air down the backs of the seats

The SL gets all of the bells and whistles you’d expect from a flagship model. Of course, you get the extensive engineering from AMG – which is worth a premium on its own – but there’s also active ride control, adaptive high-beam headlights and a full-performance sound system as standard. You also get Airscarf systems for both front seats which gently blow warm air down your back – a big plus-point for roof-down driving in the wintertime.

A huge central infotainment screen is also included and it’s responsive and packed with features. It’s also one point of control for the roof – but lowering or raising the fabric top this way can be a little clunky and tricky to get right. Fortunately, there’s a physical button which makes light work of it instead.

Verdict

This latest SL is quite a different animal from the one which came before it. Whereas that model was all about comfort and effortless performance, this new version is a far harder, more focused affair. It can lead the SL to feel a little confused at times; is it a V8-powered cruiser designed to travel across continents with ease, or is it a car for setting lap times?

Where you can’t fault it is with the way it’s all packaged up. The engine, combined with the sharpened driving experience, makes the SL more exciting the ever. It just depends on whether or not you want a car that’ll calm you down at the end of the day or spark you into a more spirited drive than you might’ve expected – the SL is here to deliver the latter.